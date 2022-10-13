Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab

Read full article on original website
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War
Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Elon Musk Erased From Ukraine Billboards After Kissing Up to Putin
Ukrainian authorities have begun removing Elon Musk’s portrait from billboards thanking famous Westerners who supported the country as it fended off Russian attacks. Authorities in Odesa shared footage on Wednesday of a city worker plastering over the SpaceX founder’s face, while apparently leaving the portraits of other celebrities intact. The mayor’s office confirmed it was removing his photo. Once applauded as a hero in Ukraine for providing the country with Starlink satellites to help in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s troops, Musk suddenly appeared to cozy up to the Kremlin last week with a public poll suggesting Crimea should be given to Russia to secure “peace.” His comments were condemned by Ukrainian officials and praised by Moscow. Serhiy Prytula, a well-known volunteer for Ukraine’s military, also revealed Wednesday that he sent Musk a book on Ukrainian history. “Hope it helps you understand why surrendering to the russian evil empire is not an option for Ukrainians!” he tweeted.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'
A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
Russia invites US states to secede and join country
A senior Russian lawmaker has seemingly invited American states to secede and instead join the Russian Federation, amid polling showing support amongst Americans for their states to break away. Alexander Tomalchev, a senior member of Russia’s parliament (the Duma) told Russian news website Podmoskovye Segodnya that any US state wanting...
Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces
Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
nationalinterest.org
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Extraordinary moment 3,000-ton nuclear submarine dubbed the ‘Whale’ is paraded through streets of Russia
THIS is the extraordinary moment a 3,000-ton nuclear submarine was paraded through the streets of Russia. Built in 1957, the K-3 Leninsky Komsomol was the Soviet Union's first nuclear sub - and it's now set to become a museum in the city of Kronstadt, near St Petersburg. The whopping 352ft-long...
The US should punish Saudi Arabia by taking away its air-defense systems and putting them in Ukraine, Sen. Chris Murphy says
US Sen. Chris Murphy said the US should halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia. He also suggested moving existing air-defense systems in the country to Ukraine. Saudi Arabia angered Democrats after agreeing with Russia to raise oil prices. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, suggested moving US air-defense systems from...
Ukraine news latest: Evil Putin accused of ‘ethnic cleansing’ as Ukrainian civilians are forced from their homes
THE Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, has accused Russia of "ethnic cleansing" in Ukraine. This comes as reports emerge of Ukrainians being forced from their homes and moved to Russia, while occupied cities in Ukraine are repopulated with Russians. “Russian authorities may additionally be engaged...
Idaho8.com
‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge — with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
Washington Examiner
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine
China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
Russian civilians told to FLEE Kherson as Ukraine just 12miles from retaking city… and Putin’s men ‘refuse to fight’
RUSSIAN civilians have been urged to flee from Kherson as Ukrainian fighters are only 12 miles from reclaiming the occupied city. In a sign that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been advancing, the annexed region's Moscow-installed head Vladimir Saldo has asked Russia to help evacuate residents from the whole area. He...
