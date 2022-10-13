Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab

Ukrainian authorities have begun removing Elon Musk’s portrait from billboards thanking famous Westerners who supported the country as it fended off Russian attacks. Authorities in Odesa shared footage on Wednesday of a city worker plastering over the SpaceX founder’s face, while apparently leaving the portraits of other celebrities intact. The mayor’s office confirmed it was removing his photo. Once applauded as a hero in Ukraine for providing the country with Starlink satellites to help in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s troops, Musk suddenly appeared to cozy up to the Kremlin last week with a public poll suggesting Crimea should be given to Russia to secure “peace.” His comments were condemned by Ukrainian officials and praised by Moscow. Serhiy Prytula, a well-known volunteer for Ukraine’s military, also revealed Wednesday that he sent Musk a book on Ukrainian history. “Hope it helps you understand why surrendering to the russian evil empire is not an option for Ukrainians!” he tweeted.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO