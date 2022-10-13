Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Mobile mammography bus makes stop in Clemson
Officials said a female student had a gun in her car at Daniel Morgan Tech Center. SCEMD staff held a media preview and speak on the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina. New U.S. courthouse in Greenville dedication ceremony. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A dedication...
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street at...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
FOX Carolina
Piedmont Interstate Fair releases statement after 1 hurt in shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Church Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.
WYFF4.com
2 troopers injured in hit-and-run in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said the troopers were hit by a car during a...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
The Post and Courier
After unfulfilled promises, calls to remove Greenville's Confederate statue stir again
GREENVILLE — It's been more than two years since demonstrators rallied around the Confederate monument in downtown Greenville to call for the statue's removal. During a summer of racial reckoning, both locally and across the country, the statue on North Main Street became a lightning rod, with protestors decrying it as a symbol of a racist past.
FOX Carolina
Fall For Greenville returns, we talk with people about the experience
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.
FOX Carolina
Upstate preservation trust’s efforts to preserve historic church
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Preservation Trust is leading the charge when it comes to preserving a group of historic structures in South Carolina. The group says the kinds of places they work to preserve and protect include places that could use some attention so they are around for generations to come.
