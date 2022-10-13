ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
yourbigsky.com

2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Embattled CATS CEO John Lewis resigns from position

CHARLOTTE — Embattled Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis is resigning from his position. His last day is Nov.30. City manager Marcus Jones says a national search will be conducted to find a replacement. In the interim, assistant city manager and former aviation director Brent Cagle will serve as CEO of CATS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy