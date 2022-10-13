Charles Barkley has agreed to a deal that will keep him at TNT for the next decade for an astronomical figure somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, according to the New York Post. Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons before bowing out to become an NBA analyst, has three years remaining on his current TNT contract, which nets him $10 million per season. His long-term extension was reported widely without details earlier on Monday, alongside those inked with the network by his Inside the NBA colleagues Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. Barkley’s agreement overlaps with the end of TNT’s broadcast deal with the NBA, signaling that the network intends to fight to retain media rights to the league. It also indicates an end to Barkley’s sizing up a gig at LIV Golf, with the former athlete even taking a meeting with CEO Greg Norman over the summer. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…” Barkley told the Post on Monday, “and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”Read it at New York Post

