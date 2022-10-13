Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Out 3-4 Weeks
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping that re-signing Dennis Schröder would add some depth to the team's backcourt, but the veteran guard won't be in the lineup anytime soon. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced Monday that Schroder will undergo surgery on his injured thumb and he will miss the next 3-4 weeks.
Zion Williamson Says He Will Play for Pelicans vs. Nets Despite Ankle Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is certain he'll be active for his team's season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets. "I'm playing Wednesday," he said Monday, per Marc Stein. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was able to complete a full practice on Monday. The update comes after he left last...
Lakers News: Latest Reports on Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham and Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers will take a laundry list of unanswered questions into Tuesday night's tipoff of the 2022-23 NBA season. From injury issues to potentially major role-restructuring, the Lakers have tons to tackle as they prepare to tussle with the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Let's dig into the...
2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?
With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16
With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists. So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves...
Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Is the NBA Really Rigged for Richest Teams? The Numbers May Surprise You
Another Golden State Warriors title is disheartening, at least to teams that look at the Warriors' $170.3 million tax bill for the 2021-22 season and think, "I can't compete with that." Now, the franchise is doubling down with extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Golden State's payroll could reach...
Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson Sign New WBD Contracts
TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Charles Barkley Inks $100M+ Contract to Stay at TNT for 10 More Years: Report
Charles Barkley has agreed to a deal that will keep him at TNT for the next decade for an astronomical figure somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, according to the New York Post. Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons before bowing out to become an NBA analyst, has three years remaining on his current TNT contract, which nets him $10 million per season. His long-term extension was reported widely without details earlier on Monday, alongside those inked with the network by his Inside the NBA colleagues Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. Barkley’s agreement overlaps with the end of TNT’s broadcast deal with the NBA, signaling that the network intends to fight to retain media rights to the league. It also indicates an end to Barkley’s sizing up a gig at LIV Golf, with the former athlete even taking a meeting with CEO Greg Norman over the summer. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…” Barkley told the Post on Monday, “and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”Read it at New York Post
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:. "It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds." The guard said both players are "like a brother" to...
'Just dominance': Deandre Ayton's mindset going into Phoenix Suns season opener
Deandre Ayton talked all things during Monday's media availability as Phoenix Suns head into Wednesday's season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. The Mavericks eliminated the Suns from the playoffs with a 33-point win in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Feelings going into opener: "I'm very excited. I love basketball." ...
Grizzlies injury updates: Latest on Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Steven Adams
Taylor Jenkins said he doesn’t know if Ziaire Williams will play in the home opener, and he hopes for Jaren Jackson Jr. to start 5-on-5 in the next couple weeks. Related story: Grizzlies Insider: What Brandon Clarke’s new deal means for Memphis
Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'
There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension
Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future. Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known. ESPN's Bobby Marks...
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Warriors' Projected Salary, Luxury Tax Bill for '23-24 After Poole, Wiggins Contracts
The Golden State Warriors could be looking at a major luxury tax bill in 2023-24. Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension early on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while Andrew Wiggins signed his own four-year, $109 million contract, per Wojnarowski. It could create a $483 million bill...
Bronny James, Son of LeBron, Agrees to NIL Contract with Beats By Dre
In 2008, LeBron James became the first athlete to sign with the Beats by Dre brand. Fourteen years later, Bronny James is the first high school athlete to sign an NIL contract with the iconic headphones brand. Beats announced the signing of the highly touted prep star Monday and released...
