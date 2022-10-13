ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?

With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16

With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists. So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz

The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Is the NBA Really Rigged for Richest Teams? The Numbers May Surprise You

Another Golden State Warriors title is disheartening, at least to teams that look at the Warriors' $170.3 million tax bill for the 2021-22 season and think, "I can't compete with that." Now, the franchise is doubling down with extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Golden State's payroll could reach...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson Sign New WBD Contracts

TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder

The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Charles Barkley Inks $100M+ Contract to Stay at TNT for 10 More Years: Report

Charles Barkley has agreed to a deal that will keep him at TNT for the next decade for an astronomical figure somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, according to the New York Post. Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons before bowing out to become an NBA analyst, has three years remaining on his current TNT contract, which nets him $10 million per season. His long-term extension was reported widely without details earlier on Monday, alongside those inked with the network by his Inside the NBA colleagues Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. Barkley’s agreement overlaps with the end of TNT’s broadcast deal with the NBA, signaling that the network intends to fight to retain media rights to the league. It also indicates an end to Barkley’s sizing up a gig at LIV Golf, with the former athlete even taking a meeting with CEO Greg Norman over the summer. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…” Barkley told the Post on Monday, “and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”Read it at New York Post
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Just dominance': Deandre Ayton's mindset going into Phoenix Suns season opener

Deandre Ayton talked all things during Monday's media availability as Phoenix Suns head into Wednesday's season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. The Mavericks eliminated the Suns from the playoffs with a 33-point win in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.  Feelings going into opener: "I'm very excited. I love basketball." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'

There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
NBA
Bleacher Report

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future. Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known. ESPN's Bobby Marks...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Bronny James, Son of LeBron, Agrees to NIL Contract with Beats By Dre

In 2008, LeBron James became the first athlete to sign with the Beats by Dre brand. Fourteen years later, Bronny James is the first high school athlete to sign an NIL contract with the iconic headphones brand. Beats announced the signing of the highly touted prep star Monday and released...
NBA

