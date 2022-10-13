ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Record lows possible tonight; Much warmer later this week

It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls. A north or northwest wind will continue today, with the strongest winds located across Minnesota. Futurecast shows the chilly temperatures today, with 30s for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pheasant opener: Breezy and cooler weather for hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – What will the weather be like for the pheasant opener this weekend?. After several weekends of above-normal temperatures here in KELOLAND, this weekend will be noticeably cooler just in time for pheasant hunters across the region. We’ll begin our Saturday forecast by looking wind...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Hunting crowd includes ringneck rookies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cool down on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 15

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — South eastern KELOLAND has been well above average today for high temperatures. Afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid 60s for south eastern and parts of central South Dakota. Winds have been on the breezier side throughout the afternoon as well. Tonights lows will...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Celebrating non-scale victories with Profile Plan

Did you weigh yourself this morning? If so, how did you feel about the number on the scale? You should probably know that the number on the scale isn’t as valuable as you think. Sure, it can tell you whether you’re losing weight or improving your health. But it only paints part of the picture of what’s really going on. Tierney Messner is the area manager with Profile Plan in Sioux Falls. And Brittnee Bawek is a Profile Member. They stopped by to explain why we shouldn’t get so hung up on what numbers the scale is showing us. And why we should take the time to celebrate the non-scale victories in our journey to better health.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
ELECTIONS
KEVN

South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
ACCIDENTS

