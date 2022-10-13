Did you weigh yourself this morning? If so, how did you feel about the number on the scale? You should probably know that the number on the scale isn’t as valuable as you think. Sure, it can tell you whether you’re losing weight or improving your health. But it only paints part of the picture of what’s really going on. Tierney Messner is the area manager with Profile Plan in Sioux Falls. And Brittnee Bawek is a Profile Member. They stopped by to explain why we shouldn’t get so hung up on what numbers the scale is showing us. And why we should take the time to celebrate the non-scale victories in our journey to better health.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO