Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
Corruption Trial Surrounding Rehab Of Weslaco Water Plant Moves Into Week Two
Monday begins week two of the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Prosecution testimony will resume Monday morning. Prosecutors last week called 10 witnesses to the stand, including two former Weslaco city commissioners, John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. Both had been indicted...
Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
Lion Heart takes home first place
The beauty of the beaches of South Padre Island is undeniable, but not everyone is a fan of sand. However, there are some who see a pile of sand and see a blank canvas. Nowhere else is that more evident on South Padre Island than its very own Sand Castle Days, where sand sculptors travel from corners across the world to compete to build the most intricate, breathtaking, sand castles possible.
CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
States are being sued for trying to “claw back” pandemic unemployment benefits
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from a day care center in Harlingen, Texas. So she applied for unemployment benefits. “I started receiving payments, everything was going fine,” she said. Tapia was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months...
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
Texas cold storage facility lays off 64 employees amid meat recall
A cold storage facility in Harlingen, Texas, that has been at the center of a massive recall of frozen meals recently announced the permanent layoff of 64 employees. Valley International Cold Storage filed a WARN notice with the Texas Workforce Commission that “there will be a mass layoff at the facility … on Sept. 15. This mass layoff is expected to be permanent.” The notice with the state was dated Oct. 4.
Spring Into Fall
Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. Two...
La Villa man killed in overnight crash, DPS seeking driver accused of fleeing the scene
A La Villa man died Saturday following a fatal crash north of Elsa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred on FM 1925 at around 12:38 a.m. when a blue pickup truck traveling southbound on Mile 4 W failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on FM 1925, according to a news release.
UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street. Police say the man may have had a firearm in […]
Los Fresnos teen identified as drowning victim; family seeks help for funeral
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities identified the body of a Los Fresnos teenager who drowned at South Padre Island this week — and his family is asking for the public’s help to pay for his funeral. The body of Alberto Christian Buitureira, 17, of Los Fresnos, was recovered Thursday after a 24-hour search […]
