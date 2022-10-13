ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Corruption Trial Surrounding Rehab Of Weslaco Water Plant Moves Into Week Two

Monday begins week two of the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Prosecution testimony will resume Monday morning. Prosecutors last week called 10 witnesses to the stand, including two former Weslaco city commissioners, John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. Both had been indicted...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Lion Heart takes home first place

The beauty of the beaches of South Padre Island is undeniable, but not everyone is a fan of sand. However, there are some who see a pile of sand and see a blank canvas. Nowhere else is that more evident on South Padre Island than its very own Sand Castle Days, where sand sculptors travel from corners across the world to compete to build the most intricate, breathtaking, sand castles possible.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
HARLINGEN, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas cold storage facility lays off 64 employees amid meat recall

A cold storage facility in Harlingen, Texas, that has been at the center of a massive recall of frozen meals recently announced the permanent layoff of 64 employees. Valley International Cold Storage filed a WARN notice with the Texas Workforce Commission that “there will be a mass layoff at the facility … on Sept. 15. This mass layoff is expected to be permanent.” The notice with the state was dated Oct. 4.
HARLINGEN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Spring Into Fall

Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

