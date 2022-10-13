Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) play against the Detroit Pistons (4-4) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 13, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 126, Detroit Pistons 111 (Final)

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Just caught Ja Morant’s highlights vs. the Pistons 👀

Jaden Ivey had seven points on 3-11/0-4 shooting with three rebounds and four assists. Through four games, he’s shooting .341/.143.

Marvin Bagley III is out 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his right knee. – 12:30 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cool exchange from Jaden Ivey and Ja Morant after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/9ovXS85Li2 – 11:39 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC’s two lottery rookies tonight

Jalen Williams

21 points

7-8 shooting

12 4th quarter points

Ousmane Dieng

11 points

5-8 shooting

+18 (team high)

JDub and Dieng have outplayed a few other lottery rookies the last 2 games: Jeremy Sochan, Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren. – 10:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

A couple preseason takeaways:

– Ja Morant looks more locked in defensively

– Game still has to slow down for rookies, but lots to work with

– defense will be elite

– Grizz can win with Santi starting at PF

– Junior Lofton about to set the G League hustle scoring record – 10:26 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:

“I think he’s trying to find other ways to impact winning. I thought his defensive urgency was great tonight.” – 10:20 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

As the preseason comes to a close, #Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois breaks down @Kevin Knox‘s debut and @Isaiah Stewart‘s three-point shooting.

🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/s… – 10:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart on his confidence shooting the ball: “I work too hard. … Even my misses felt good.” Said he worked on these shots all summer. – 9:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart on the defense: “We need to be more connected. You can play great defense when everyone wants to play defense, and I know everyone has the potential to play defense.” – 9:36 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/wat… – 9:35 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

That’s a wrap for preseason. pic.twitter.com/XWutCFbBf2 – 9:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

see y’all next wednesday gang 〽️

#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/kCS0Jq6S8X – 9:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Grizzlies 126, Pistons 111. Detroit finishes preseason 0-4.

Bey: 17 points, 8 rebounds

Stewart: 16 points (4-10 from 3), 9 rebounds

Cunningham: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Knox: 13 points

Joseph: 12 points, 7 assists – 9:25 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Final: Grizzlies 126, Pistons 111.

Detroit goes winless through the preseason (0-4). The regular season starts on Wednesday against the Magic. – 9:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons end the preseason 0-4 after a 126-111 loss to the Grizzlies. The defense has some work to do between now and the season opener on Wednesday. The 3-ball execution needs to be as good as the looks created, too.

Also, Detroit has six days to get healthy. – 9:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant tonight:

31 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

Game high +14. pic.twitter.com/qWtpUjgIr6 – 9:22 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Kevin Knox on that dunk pic.twitter.com/uz0MOuXKcd – 9:19 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Jaden Ivey is gonna be damn good. #Pistons have been in such need of an athlete who can do what he does. – 9:11 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q3 📊

🔹@SaddiqBey: 17 PTS / 8 REB / 1 STL

🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 16 PTS / 9 REB / 2 BLK

🔹@Cade Cunningham: 15 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST pic.twitter.com/RDXW50FkPw – 8:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Grizzlies 95, Pistons 88

Saddiq Bey: 17 points

Isaiah Stewart: 16 points, 9 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists

CoJo: 12 points, 7 assists

Kevin Knox: 11 points – 8:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Grizzlies 95, Pistons 88.

Bey: 17 points, 8 rebounds

Stewart: 16 points (4-10 from 3), 9 rebounds

Cunningham: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Joseph: 12 points, 7 assists

Knox: 11 points (3-5 from 3) – 8:57 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 3rd quarter: #Grizzlies 95, #Pistons 88.

Bey: 17 pts, 8 rebs

Stewart: 16 pts, 9 rebs

Cunningham: 15 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts – 8:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Grizzlies 94, Pistons 87 with 1:01 to play in the third. Detroit’s hanging in there despite a scoring barrage from Ja. – 8:52 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Kevin Knox and Braxton Key with back-to-back 3s. It’s a seven-point game with 1:01 left in the 3Q. – 8:52 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Float game too strong💪 @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/QfX7NUeSDc – 8:49 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant through three quarters against the Pistons:

29 points 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

I think he’s ready for Wednesday night. – 8:47 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

JA MORANT makes you think differently pic.twitter.com/6tSAQ24opZ – 8:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Grizzlies Ja Morant has initiated hoodrat activities — no friends involved. – 8:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I like how Cade has played today offensively. – 8:41 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The transition play was OD, but it feels like we are seeing Ja Morant take another leap as a defender. A couple breakaways today. He’s been very active defensively all preseason. – 8:40 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant just went behind the back without breaking stride and beat the whole defense up the floor. And it started with ANOTHER defensive highlight from 12. Those are starting to add up… – 8:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Ja Morant is a warlock.

That’s it. – 8:38 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ja Morant just showed some magic on that break, going behind his back before throwing it down with two hands. He’s up to 23 points. – 8:38 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams not returning today due to a sore neck, per @GrizzOnBally. – 8:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade’s and-1 jumper and free throw tie the game at 70. – 8:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Grizzlies 70, Pistons 69 with 8:18 to play in the 3rd. Cade will go to the line for an and-1 free throw after the break. Pistons have outscored Memphis 14-9 so far this quarter. – 8:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cade Cunningham is fouled while shooting a mid-range shot. He nails it and the Pistons trail by one. – 8:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart is 4-10 from 3. – 8:30 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Aldama is taller than Brandon Clarke, but BC is the 5 in this group. The Grizzlies like him at center because of his ability to roll to the rim and finish. Heights won’t change that. – 8:30 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are within four, 62-58, after an Ivey middy and Bey 3, which Ivey assisted – 8:27 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons and Grizzlies are both shooting 21.4% from 3.

Memphis is 3-of-14. Detroit is 6-of-28. – 8:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham and Ivey both have four fouls, and Duren has three. – 8:24 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊 Q2 📊

🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 13 PTS / 8 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK

🔹@SaddiqBey: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL

🔹@Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/PNwdyOru9w – 8:14 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Grizzlies Steven Adams limped off to locker room late in first half after Cory Joseph fell in his leg. Looked more precautionary but I’m gonna guess his night is done. – 8:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Grizzlies 60 Pistons 53

Grizzlies jumped out to a 23-8 lead, but Detroit is working its way back in the game. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have 14 points apiece. Grizz shooting 41%, Pistons 36% – 8:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Grizzlies 60, Pistons 53

CoJo: 9 points

Isaiah Stewart: 13 points and 8 rebounds

Saddiq Bey: 8 points, 4 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 7 points

Detroit’s transition defense got better as the half went on. Much better overall defensively. – 8:11 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Grizzlies 60, Pistons 53. CoJo made a middy at the buzzer. This would be a blowout if he didn’t hit some of the shots he’s hit.

Stewart: 13 points, 8 rebounds

Joseph: 9 points

Bey: 8 points – 8:11 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime: #Grizzlies 60, #Pistons 53.

Stewart: 13 pts, 8 rebs

Joseph: 9 pts, 3 asts

Bey: 8 pts, 4 rebs

Cunningham: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 8:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That was fantastic isolation defense from Bogdanovic on Ja there. Memphis hunted that switch. Bogey tortured him the entire drive.

He can do it when he wants to. – 8:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Frontcourt injuries are the last thing the Grizzlies need right now, but at least Steven Adams is walking on his own. – 8:09 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Grizzlies center Steven Adams took a spill and Cory Joseph landed on him. Stayed down for quite awhile. Now headed gingerly to the locker room – 8:09 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🎿 WR12 🎿

peep the footwork @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/Ca3uCgYKqm – 8:07 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Big time rejection at the square by Jalen Duren on Bane. That’s why he went in the lottery and why I think he can be a starter before long. – 8:07 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Personally, i think Dillon Brooks has done a good job of playing within the offense this preseason.

Until today – 8:06 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren just destroyed Desmond Bane’s layup attempt. – 8:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

All things considered, the Pistons being down 12 to a Grizzlies team that is playing its big dogs, isn’t terrible since they’re 6-25 from 3.

70 percent have been good-to-great looks, too. – 8:02 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

point des.

@Desmond Bane | @Jake LaRavia pic.twitter.com/mD72bainyY – 8:01 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Grizzlies should challenge this call against Morant. I mean, if this game actually mattered they should anyway. – 8:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq is doing things off the dribble. Just got an and-1 basket. Pistons have a chance to cut their deficit to single digits before the half. – 7:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey has four fouls, Cunningham has three and Duren has three. There’s 4:35 left in the first half. – 7:57 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons can’t hit anything right now. They’re shooting 6-of-25 from 3 right now. – 7:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons have had 5-6 3s go halfway down and back out in this first half. – 7:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Ivey’s passing has been one of Detroit’s biggest preseason highlights. Always keeps his head up on drives. Should have more assists than he’s tallied so far. – 7:55 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Saddiq Bey scoring while going into Santi’s body is probably the biggest adjustment for Santi right now. Those stronger threes and fours will get those occasional and-ones on him until he gets stronger – 7:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

There is no way Steven Adams should have just one foul so far. – 7:55 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

that off ball work is elite 💯

peep the dime tho too 🥽 pic.twitter.com/R0rObEKlUk – 7:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Cade needs to shoot that 3 off the catch, great push and kick by Ivey and his stroke is too good to give that look up. – 7:51 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Memphis has a 48-35 lead over Detroit with 6:56 left until the half. – 7:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Grizzlies 48, Pistons 35 with 6:56 to play until halftime. Beef Stew has 13 points, 7 rebounds and is 3-8 from 3. – 7:50 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This Desmond Bane fella… he might be in for a huge season. – 7:48 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Second-unit Desmond Bane is here – 7:48 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

OK Isaiah Stewart went from 0-4 from 3 to 3-7 in a span of 30 seconds.

He had words for the Memphis bench after the last one. – 7:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart missed his first four 3’s. Made his last three. Grizzlies keep leaving him open. Might not be a good idea. – 7:46 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I thought Kevin Knox looked pretty good in his minutes. Only 1-3 but looks healthy, quicker than I remember him. – 7:45 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian Hayes is out tonight due to a sore right hip. – 7:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart checks back in and immediately hits a 3 after starting 0-4. That’s a good development … confidence. – 7:43 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Three fouls in four minutes for Jalen Duren. He had three in the first quarter on Tuesday. – 7:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

spot em and dot em.

@Tyus Jones | @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/TM5yqKL8y1 – 7:40 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter: #Grizzlies 31, #Pistons 17.

Joseph: 7 pts

Stewart: 4 pts, 4 rebs

Cunningham: 3 pts, 1 reb

Ja Morant leads all scorers with 10 points. – 7:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Grizzlies 31, Pistons 17. Detroit shot 6-24 overall and 2-16 from 3. Lucky to only be down 14.

Joseph: 7 points

Stewart: 4 points, 4 rebounds – 7:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Grizzlies 31, Pistons 17. Detroit is 2-16 from 3 — and more than half of those attempts were wide open to pretty open.

CoJo leads them with seven points. – 7:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good shooter, fine shooter, average shooter … wide-open 3s are the Pistons’ worst enemy. – 7:36 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cory Joseph has played well so far, leading the team with 7 points off the bench. – 7:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good CoJo minutes so far. He’s made this game manageable for Detroit. He’s got seven points in three minutes. – 7:33 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

After a 3 by Cory Joseph, the Pistons now trail 23-13 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Steven Adams just threw a behind-the-back pass from the top of the key lol. On target, with Duren all over him. – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Grizzlies are letting Stew shoot. It’s not going well tonight like it has the rest of the preseason. Credit to him, he’s still shooting without hesitation even though he’s missed a few. – 7:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Here’s the bright side for the Pistons: It can’t get much worse. They’re 3-17 overall and 1-12 from 3 so far. Down 23-8 – 7:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones – 7:27 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ja Morant, smiling after nearly every score, has 10 points through nearly 8 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:26 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox is in for Bogdanovic in his first taste of preseason action. – 7:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Kevin Knox checks in for Detroit – 7:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Kevin Knox is making his *unofficial* Pistons debut – 7:24 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

A little surprised how hard Memphis is going in preseason. Played their main guys in 4 of 5 games, they’re all gone be at or over 100 preseason minutes. – 7:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade is doing a really good job of boxing out tonight. He’s finding a body with purpose. Stewart has done good things, too. – 7:23 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Ja Morant blocking Jaden Ivey like he’s little brother, then casually dunking is the preseason content I came for tonight. – 7:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Grizzlies 12, Pistons 6 at the 7:03 mark. Detroit shooting 2-10 overall and 1-7 from 3 – 7:20 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Grizzlies are up 12-6 early. Pistons have missed wide-open 3s from good shooters, Beef Stew had one rim around. – 7:19 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies looking a lot better tonight. Detroit looks uncomfortable and can’t make anything right now. – 7:19 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons trail the Grizzlies 12-6 with 7:03 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Stewart has gotten two good looks from 3, but hasn’t knocked one down yet. Bane hits one on the other end. – 7:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Which was better, the pass or the dunk?🤔 @SaddiqBey x @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/GHsTyCbnal – 7:17 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

“Welcome to the NBA”-

Jaden Ivey gets a triple blocked by Ja Morant, Morant leaks out for a dunk – 7:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are really doing a good job of gang rebounding so far. Stew is putting a body on Adams (or someone else is) and guards are coming in. – 7:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Some good ball movement for Detroit early on. – 7:14 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

A rookie never forgets his vet.

@Mike Conley recalls learning from @Iambiggie503 during their time in Memphis + his step stool labeled 𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘

#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank

𝙵𝚄𝙻𝙻 𝚅𝙸𝙳𝙴𝙾: https://t.co/rybXx8qepL pic.twitter.com/lkZ55QyQOA – 7:11 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes is out because of right hip soreness, per the injury report – 7:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes is out due to right hip soreness – 7:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:52 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Some pregame action from Ja Morant. He had 23 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OXMOW95ucp – 6:51 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Starting 5️⃣ for the preseason finale.

🔹 @Jaden Ivey

🔹 @Cade Cunningham

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart

🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic

🔹 @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/EzI4cVcSgF – 6:50 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

OOTD: Preseason Edition pic.twitter.com/3pcJ9bpvD5 – 6:40 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting 5⃣ vs. @Detroit Pistons

〽️ @Ja Morant

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @Dillon Brooks

〽️ @Santi Aldama

〽️ @Steven Adams

@Verizon | #BIGMemphis – 6:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Bojan and Beef Stew – 6:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s starters:

Cade Cunningham

Jaden Ivey

Bojan Bogdanovic

Saddiq Bey

Isaiah Stewart – 6:31 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Regular starters for the Grizzlies tonight. Another “dress rehearsal” game before the regular season. – 6:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jason Wilson, who has an ESPN doc coming on Oct. 16 (5pm) — which was co-executive produced by Pistons owner Tom Gores — will be at the game tonight.

“The Cave of Adullam” focuses on the transformational training academy Wilson runs for young men in Detroit through martial arts – 5:59 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey on how Ivey compares to Ja Morant:

“I think his game and his mannerisms is a lot like Ja. That experience is something he can look at…A good example of how you want to play.” – 5:49 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley III are all out tonight.

Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available. – 5:42 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available tonight.

Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks are out. – 5:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons who are OUT for the final preseason game: Alec Burks, Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley.

Knox and Bogdanovic are available. – 5:38 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane warming up. He had 33 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FG2i2MKtB – 5:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Hamidou Diallo (quad) are getting some shots up during pregame warmups. – 5:28 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Celebrate #NationalFetchDay with the #Pistons and Chuckit! Stop by the Pistons Performance Center on Oct. 15th for free gear, good friends, and great dogs! While there, fetch yourself a forever friend from @friendsofdacc. #MakeFetchHappen

Register now: https://t.co/WVKnhH1rIr pic.twitter.com/dlJk53njOq – 4:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

#BeyondGrit SZN 5 Ep 4: 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 〽️ 🎥

Dive deeper as we prepare for the upcoming journey ahead. Coach Jenkins, @Ja Morant + @Desmond Bane are all mic’d up.

@MountainDew | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/mH3LdrB50x – 3:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons‘ Killian Hayes will have opportunities in 3-guard lineup with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey: bit.ly/3VrMDtc – 2:47 PM

The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed EJ Onu and Romeo Weems. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/Z722TNCL5N – 1:00 PM