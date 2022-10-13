ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
theonlineclarion.com

A walk through 5 local thrifts

From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
DELAFIELD, WI
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Dells lies on the Wisconsin River in south-central Wisconsin. This region of the state was glacier-carved. The resulting craggy Cambrian rock formations were named Dells,from the French term dalles meaning slab-like rock. Some more distinctive rock formations are named for objects they resemble, such as Chimney Rock. Originally, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WSAW

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison

As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
MADISON, WI

