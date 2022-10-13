Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
No timetable for when River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 will reopen
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 is back open Saturday after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest Friday. The bridge is closed until further notice. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
siouxlandnews.com
Christmas parade suspect says case should have been thrown out 'a long time ago'
WAUKESHA , Wis. (WLUK) — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks, who is representing himself, delayed proceedings for nearly an hour Thursday. During a recess in the trial, Brooks called for the dismissal of the case, citing numerous reasons.
theonlineclarion.com
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was killed by an officer in the Village of Windsor.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells lies on the Wisconsin River in south-central Wisconsin. This region of the state was glacier-carved. The resulting craggy Cambrian rock formations were named Dells,from the French term dalles meaning slab-like rock. Some more distinctive rock formations are named for objects they resemble, such as Chimney Rock. Originally, Wisconsin...
WSAW
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
