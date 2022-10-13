ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Spring Into Fall

Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
KRGV

Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say

A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB officers take part in high-level training

South Texas College and the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to offer law enforcement leadership training for departments across the Rio Grande Valley at the college’s Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence in Pharr. The first cohort of about 20 law enforcement agents –...
PHARR, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
kurv.com

Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bar fire ‘definitely was arson,’ fire marshal says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case. Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.” A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

