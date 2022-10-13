Read full article on original website
Related
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
losfresnosnews.net
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
losfresnosnews.net
Spring Into Fall
Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
KRGV
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
kurv.com
Authorities Release Name Of Los Fresnos Teen Who Drowned Off South Padre Island
Authorities have confirmed that the person recovered from the waters off South Padre Island yesterday afternoon is a Los Fresnos teen. 17-year-old Alberto Christian Buitueira had disappeared while swimming with friends near Beach Access 5 Wednesday afternoon. It’s believed he was pulled under by a strong rip current. The...
Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
KRGV
Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say
A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
sbnewspaper.com
SB officers take part in high-level training
South Texas College and the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to offer law enforcement leadership training for departments across the Rio Grande Valley at the college’s Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence in Pharr. The first cohort of about 20 law enforcement agents –...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kurv.com
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
Suspect drives by while police interview assault victim, resulting in chase, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more. Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified […]
Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
Brownsville bar fire ‘definitely was arson,’ fire marshal says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case. Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.” A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
Comments / 0