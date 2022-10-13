Read full article on original website
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID cases, 14 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,832 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Friday.
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act
Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
evanstonroundtable.com
Photos: Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Evanston protest
More than 200 people turned out at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, many wearing pink and carrying signs declaring, “Abortion is a healthcare right,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” They were there to protest the U.S. Supreme Courts roll back in June of the constitutional right to an abortion.
depauliaonline.com
OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters
In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
wmay.com
Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
Alderman, other locals scramble to get supplies to 50 more migrants bussed to Chicago
Another busload of migrants, about 50 in all, arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon from a detention center in Texas. The migrants had been dropped off by a bus near Clinton and Van Buren. There were men, women, and children huddled in the cold.
fox32chicago.com
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves
PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston lets the dogs out – and onto the beach
As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large crowd for the official reopening, especially since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
fox32chicago.com
Hearing aids can be bought over the counter starting next week
CHICAGO - Traditional hearing aids can run patients thousands of dollars, not to mention upfront costs like doctor visits. But starting next week, adults will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter at places like Walgreens and CVS, or online, at a fraction of the cost. "These devices...
