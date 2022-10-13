ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

newschannel20.com

Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix

Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
MUNSTER, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act

Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Photos: Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Evanston protest

More than 200 people turned out at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, many wearing pink and carrying signs declaring, “Abortion is a healthcare right,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” They were there to protest the U.S. Supreme Courts roll back in June of the constitutional right to an abortion.
EVANSTON, IL
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters

In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves

PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston lets the dogs out – and onto the beach

As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large crowd for the official reopening, especially since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hearing aids can be bought over the counter starting next week

CHICAGO - Traditional hearing aids can run patients thousands of dollars, not to mention upfront costs like doctor visits. But starting next week, adults will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter at places like Walgreens and CVS, or online, at a fraction of the cost. "These devices...
PALOS HILLS, IL

