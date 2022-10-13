"I'm grateful that I had those examples to follow" - Coco Gauff credits Venus and Serena Williams for inspiration to play tennis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boxing legend Mike Tyson heaps praise on 'amazing' Gauff: "Has a lot of time to cultivate her skill to become a lot better"
Coco Gauff was praised by boxing legend Mike Tyson in a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast. The tennis phenom was unable to secure a trophy this year and has a 36-18 record overall which is another amazing season for her. Last night she took on Iga Swiatek and did not have a good time as the Polish player smashed her.
Yardbarker
Venus Williams praises pickleball - “I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand”
Venus Williams was asked about the rise of pickleball lately during a Q and A and she is glad that people are picking up any kind of racquet. Tennis stars have been sharing their opinions on the racquet sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and is growing in popularity in the US. When asked why tennis players were talking about it, Venus Williams explained that it simply looks very interesting and a lot of fun.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"
Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev becomes a father for the first time after wife Daria gives birth to baby girl
After Elina Svitolina gave birth to a baby girl alongside Gael Monfils, the tennis baby boom also saw Daniil Medvedev become a father for the first time also to a baby girl with wife, Daria who gave birth on Friday morning. Medvedev took to his social media to reveal the...
lastwordonsports.com
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"
Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios drops hint at potential early retirement - "Go to the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing"
Nick Kyrgios dropped a retirement hint during a Q and A session on social media admitting that he probably won't play past 30. The 27-year-old Australian enjoyed the best season of his career with several incredible results that included the Wimbledon final. He took a set off of Djokovic in the final but lost in four. During a recent Q and A session Kyrgios asked fans to keep him entertained with questions:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud
Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula cannot wait to represent USA and team up with Taylor Townsend at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Jessica Pegula is excited to play with Taylor Townsend in the Billie Jean King Cup as she expressed it on social media. Townsend return to tennis this year following her pregnancy last year and the American made a great impression in doubles where she reached the final with Caty McNally. She got a chance to play in the very strong American team that hopes to win the event and Jessica Pegula is excited about it.
Yardbarker
Swiatek destroys Gauff for the 3rd time this season as she moves to semifinals in San Diego
Without a doubt, Coco Gauff is a future of the American tennis but she's yet to find a recipe for beating world no. 1, Iga Swiatek. Last year, the two talented players met in semifinals in Rome before the young Pole defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. This year, they met twice before their meeting at the 2022 San Diego Open as Coco Gauff never managed to win more than four games. First, Iga Swiatek triumphed in Miami 6-3, 6-1 and then she won also in the Roland Garros final, 6-1, 6-3.
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
"Really tight and pretty long" - Swiatek shares thoughts after San Diego Open triumph
Iga Swiatek battled Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final and she was able to win the match with a furious 3rd-set finish. Swiatek was on top early in the opening set and cruised to a comfortable finish. The opposite happened in the second set as she struggled to handle the serve of Vekic who pushed the Croatian to a 6-3 finish as well. The start of the world promised very exciting tennis but it was a superb display from the world number one who cruised to a 6-0 finish:
tennisuptodate.com
"Former Davis Cup captain heaps praise on Kyrgios for being a good role model: "He spends time with them, he's talking tennis and encouraging them"
Former Australia Davis Cup captain Masur praised Kyrgios for being caring and a good role model towards many kids. Not many people would call Nick Kyrgios a role model due to all the different things he tends to do on court that isn't really considered model behaviour. But the Australian has always maintained a sense of 'realness' to him and nobody can question whether he's genuine in everything that he does.
tennisuptodate.com
Boxing legend Mike Tyson on GOAT debate: "Rafael Nadal doesn't look great playing while Roger Federer is smooth and very elegant"
Mike Tyson participated in the podcast of Jimmy Connors and the boxing legend shared his views on the big three. A tennis fan who enjoys tennis, Tyson is very familiar with the big three and what they did in the sport and for the sport. As any fan, Tyson has his favourites among the big three and they are Djokovic and Federer. He shared his reasons for that during a talk with the Advantage Connors podcast:
tennisuptodate.com
"We never were fighting" - Kyrgios on him and Tsitsipas
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas were somewhat close a few years ago but the relationship seemed to grow sour recently. It all culminated at Wimbledon this year when the players clashed on the court with several questionable moves by both. Kyrgios downplayed it during the on-court interview explaining it's just tennis rivalry like no other but Tsitsipas reignited it with some harsh comments on the Greek.
