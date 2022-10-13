ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

losfresnosnews.net

Spring Into Fall

Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
HARLINGEN, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Lion Heart takes home first place

The beauty of the beaches of South Padre Island is undeniable, but not everyone is a fan of sand. However, there are some who see a pile of sand and see a blank canvas. Nowhere else is that more evident on South Padre Island than its very own Sand Castle Days, where sand sculptors travel from corners across the world to compete to build the most intricate, breathtaking, sand castles possible.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
kurv.com

Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
EDCOUCH, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
KXAN

Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
KRGV

Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say

A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
North Platte Post

Texas man gets prison for threatening to shoot McCook Walmart employees

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rogelio Salas, Jr., 26, of Weslaco, Texas, was sentenced today by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 33 months imprisonment for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook, Nebraska Wal-Mart. After Salas, Jr.’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
MCCOOK, NE
ValleyCentral

12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout. Saturday On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs […]
HARLINGEN, TX

