Spring Into Fall
Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
Lion Heart takes home first place
The beauty of the beaches of South Padre Island is undeniable, but not everyone is a fan of sand. However, there are some who see a pile of sand and see a blank canvas. Nowhere else is that more evident on South Padre Island than its very own Sand Castle Days, where sand sculptors travel from corners across the world to compete to build the most intricate, breathtaking, sand castles possible.
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. Two...
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez. According […]
Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say
A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
Texas man gets prison for threatening to shoot McCook Walmart employees
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rogelio Salas, Jr., 26, of Weslaco, Texas, was sentenced today by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 33 months imprisonment for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook, Nebraska Wal-Mart. After Salas, Jr.’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout. Saturday On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
