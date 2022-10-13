Read full article on original website
Lilian Gien, MD, Talks Next Steps for Immunotherapy Research in Recurrent Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Ovary
Lillian Gien, MD, spoke about continued use of immunotherapy in patients with recurrent clear cell carcinoma of the ovary following results of a trial examining pembrolizumab plus epacadostat. Lilian Gien, MD, a gynecologic oncologist from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada, spoke with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 Annual Global...
Joseph Mikhael, MD, Reviews Outcomes Following Lenalidomide/RVd and ASCT by Cytogenetic Risk in Myeloma
Joseph Mikhael, MD, in a conversation on important presentations from the 2022 International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting, highlighted key findings with lenalidomide plus RVd and stem cell transplant in patients with high-risk multiple myeloma. CancerNetwork® spoke with Jospeh Mikhael, MD, professor of Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery Division at...
TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test Increases Risk Assessment Accuracy in High-Grade Dysplasia/Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
Results from a randomized controlled trial highlighted that the TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test heightened accuracy for assessing progression risk in high-grade dysplasia and esophageal adenocarcinoma among patients with Barrett’s esophagus. The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test appeared to significantly improve the accuracy in estimating risk of disease progression and...
Zanubrutinib Produces Improved Survival Compared with Ibrutinib in Final PFS Analysis for Relapsed/Refractory CLL
Topline results from the phase 3 ALPINE trial’s final progression-free survival analysis highlighted that zanubrutinib yielded higher progression-free survival compared with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated a superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia...
Recap: Testing Options and Toxicity Management in NSCLC Harboring Oncogenic Driver Mutations
Expert oncologists review clinical scenarios to define best treatment practices for patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Follow Gregory J. Riley, MD, PhD, vice chair of Clinical Research in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, as he conducts Morning Rounds with the treating team and discusses patient care with Lauren Welch, MSN, NP-C, AOCNP, a nurse practitioner from Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, and genetic testing in lung cancer with Jason Chang, MD, a pathologist from MSK. Riely leads the discussion by taking Welch and Chang through 2 different patient cases and asking their perspective on how they would appropriately treat each patient, how to manage the adverse effects (AEs) observed, and which tests are right for them based on their condition at presentation.
Investigating the Use of Circulating Tumor DNA in Early-Stage Colon Cancer
Ardaman Shergill, MD, and Aparna Raj Parikh, MD, explore ongoing clinical investigations evaluating the use of circulating tumor DNA in the treatment of early-stage colon cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) represents about 7.9% of all new cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States....
