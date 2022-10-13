Expert oncologists review clinical scenarios to define best treatment practices for patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Follow Gregory J. Riley, MD, PhD, vice chair of Clinical Research in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, as he conducts Morning Rounds with the treating team and discusses patient care with Lauren Welch, MSN, NP-C, AOCNP, a nurse practitioner from Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, and genetic testing in lung cancer with Jason Chang, MD, a pathologist from MSK. Riely leads the discussion by taking Welch and Chang through 2 different patient cases and asking their perspective on how they would appropriately treat each patient, how to manage the adverse effects (AEs) observed, and which tests are right for them based on their condition at presentation.

2 DAYS AGO