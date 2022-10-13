ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

nbcsportsedge.com

Tom Brady's Crossroads

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 7 Content Hub

What a Week...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 6 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 6 Fantasy Football Blog

It's the first week of byes, but we still have a whole afternoon of incredible matchups lined up. Can't watch the games? Check back here for up-to-the-minute updates during all of the games today. INACTIVES. 4:00 PM ET. Cardinals @ Seahawks. Bills @ Chiefs. Panthers @ Rams. 7:00 - Murray...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Teasing the Bucs/Steelers, Packers/Jets, Bengals/Saints and Colts/Jags

We will take two of the top teams in the NFC in this teaser and back two legends under center, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady versus the Jets and Steelers.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
nbcsportsedge.com

Berry is Backing Hurts and the Birds Sunday Night...with a Boost.

Jalen Hurts has taken the NFL by storm this season. Buoyed by one of the top offensive lines in football and supported by a group of talented skill position players, Hurts has become one of the most dangerous players in the league. The 2020 2nd round draft pick has thrown for 1359 yards (4 TDs, 2 INTs) through the first five weeks of the season. Combine his proficiency through the air with his 266 rushing yards (6 TDs) and it is easy to see why the dual-threat QB is one of the early favorites (+550) to claim MVP honors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Elijah Moore fails to record a target in Week 6

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Projections and Bets for October 17

Nine games are on tap in the National Hockey League on Monday night, with the Bruins v. Panthers and Wild v. Avalanche matchups being the co-headliners. Below you will find my projections for all nine games as well as any wagers worth considering, with odds powered by PointsBet.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for October 17

We've got just one game to bet on Monday night, but it'll...
MLB

