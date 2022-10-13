Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Cross Country Men Win South Texas Showdown, UTRGV Sets Seven Personal Records at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams set a combined seven personal records at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course and the men's team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.
KRGV
PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game
A Pharr-San Juan Alamo football player is back home after a long recovery and two months in the hospital. Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits during a football game in September. "My heart is filled with joy, because he's home," Dania Reyes, mother of Aaron Bazan said. Reyes...
goutrgv.com
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music.
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
losfresnosnews.net
Spring Into Fall
Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
KRGV
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
kurv.com
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer in South Padre Island
The Coast Guard received a call Wednesday afternoon about the swimmer who was last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
losfresnosnews.net
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
Raudel Garza named new Edinburg EDC director
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced Raudel Garza as its new executive director on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Edinburg. Garza’s role as executive director will include managing incentives and programs that will attract businesses to increase the local property tax base, create jobs and contribute to […]
KRGV
Family seeks help in search for missing relative
Alma Diaz is desperate to find her nephew who was last seen Sunday night. Alma Diaz said her nephew, 26-year-old Edgar Diaz, was on his way home, but he never showed up. “He said he was having car issues, so he calls his brother to go pick him up and then five minutes later he says, ‘never mind, somebody already came to pick me up,’” Alma Diaz recalled.
kurv.com
Edinburg Man Shot, Killed By Older Sister
An Edinburg woman will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the shooting death of her younger brother. Police were called late Saturday night to an apartment on the 1600 block of Tampa Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old woman was handling a handgun and accidentally shot and killed...
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
KRGV
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
megadoctornews.com
McAllen UT Health RGV Celebrated Launch of Cancer & Surgery Center
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14 launching the construction of its new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center. The cancer center is part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s...
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
