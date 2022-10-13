Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
kgns.tv
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones. For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County. It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83. According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
kgns.tv
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors. On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five. The City of...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
Texas Border Patrol agents discover illegal immigrants sealed inside grain hopper rail car
A group of 13 illegal immigrants were discovered hidden inside a grain hopper rail car during an inspection of a train in southern Texas Monday.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to discuss UniTrade contract with STX Venue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several agenda items including a hiring firm to provide consulting services for the development of the Del Mar Boulevard main street district, which is proposed for the portion of Del Mar that stretches between McPherson Road and Fenwick Drive.
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally. When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization. Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
kgns.tv
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Student borrowers can now start submitting applications for student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education has launched its beta test version of its student loan relief website. Borrowers can fill out an application in advance of the site’s official launch which is set to take place...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
Comments / 1