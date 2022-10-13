ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

A Tennessee professor is building tech that detects floods, with rural communities like Waverly in mind

Extreme rainfall events, and the dangerous floods that follow them, are happening more often in Tennessee. This risk grows as the climate warms. To respond to this risk, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week. Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds. The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

City of Jackson names David Vince as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named David Vince as the September 2022 Hub City Hero. Potentate for Al Chymia, Vince has called Jackson home for the past 28 years. A former member of Jackson Lodge #45 Masonic Lodge, he is currently “Hartley the Clown” with the Shriners of West Tennessee.
JACKSON, TN
wbtw.com

Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says

Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
JACKSON, TN
KSNB Local4

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
WATE

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
JACKSON, TN
WHNT-TV

Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy