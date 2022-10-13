Read full article on original website
wpln.org
A Tennessee professor is building tech that detects floods, with rural communities like Waverly in mind
Extreme rainfall events, and the dangerous floods that follow them, are happening more often in Tennessee. This risk grows as the climate warms. To respond to this risk, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors.
WBBJ
Passengers, parents urged to speak up to help prevent teen driving deaths
JACKSON, Tenn. — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is hoping to spotlight the need for safe teen driving awareness. They say that the number one leading cause for teen deaths is car accidents. In 2020 there were 2,276 people killed...
WBBJ
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week. Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds. The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee...
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
City of Jackson names David Vince as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named David Vince as the September 2022 Hub City Hero. Potentate for Al Chymia, Vince has called Jackson home for the past 28 years. A former member of Jackson Lodge #45 Masonic Lodge, he is currently “Hartley the Clown” with the Shriners of West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
fox17.com
Tennessee governor announces millions in additional funding for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three days after Bill Lee announced the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF), the Republican governor is setting forth additional resources to support local law enforcement—including recruiting and retention bonuses. In a $24 million effort to support basic training, every...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
localmemphis.com
Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says
Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
KSNB Local4
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
WBBJ
Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
WHNT-TV
Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
