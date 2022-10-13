ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
CHICO, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week

A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
REDDING, CA

