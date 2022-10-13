Read full article on original website
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
Man convicted of murdering woman outside of Redding skate rink sentenced to life in prison without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The man convicted of murdering a woman in Redding in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Larissa Cole in October of 2019. A jury in July found Jerome Dzwonek guilty of first-degree murder with a special...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week
A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
