AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
asu.edu
ASU student receives youth leadership award named for famed civil rights activist
Honor pays tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, who worked alongside MLK. An ASU student’s dedication to civil rights, social justice and civic engagement earned her the 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award from the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State. Anusha Natarajan received the honor from...
statepress.com
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
kjzz.org
Attorney asks to toss GOP lawsuit against Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Lawyers for the GOP are asking a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to order the Board of Supervisors to make adjustments to requirements for election workers. Attorneys claim there is no legal basis for the request. GOP attorneys contend that things like the required hours deter party members from signing...
asu.edu
ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering hits record enrollment
Rankings, accreditations and student programs contribute to success. The Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering has reached an impressive milestone — student enrollment hit a high of 30,000 students this fall. That’s up 12% from last year and 27% from 2017, making it the largest engineering school in the...
asu.edu
Thunderbird Global Headquarters recognized for excellence in accessibility
Thunderbird School's new building awarded city of Phoenix Mayor's Commission on Disability Issues architecture award. The F. Francis and Dionne Najafi Thunderbird Global Headquarters building, home of the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, was recently selected as this year's recipient of the Excellence in Architecture Award at the city of Phoenix’s Disability Awards and Recognition Event.
East Valley Tribune
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
asu.edu
ASU team seeks to interview loved ones of domestic violence victims
Domestic violence victims' loved ones asked to help ASU research project. Research project aims to pinpoint risk factors for intimate partner homicides. A research team at Arizona State University is asking people who have been through a terrible experience to help them do some good. Jill Messing, a professor in...
asu.edu
ASU embraces Taiwanese community at West campus Double Ten celebration
As construction of the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company factory in north Phoenix is underway and set to begin chip production in 2024, the Phoenix metro area welcomes thousands of new jobs, as well as a burgeoning Taiwanese community. Just 8 miles south of the new TSMC facility...
AZFamily
Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl
“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
With refinery bottlenecks cleared, Phoenix gas begins to fall
Filling up the tank in the Phoenix Metro is still painful. But relief is very likely on the way. After a huge runup in prices in September, those numbers are starting to fall.
statepress.com
Herm Edwards to take 50% buyout of remaining salary, plus benefits and academic bonus
Former ASU football head coach Herm Edwards has come to an agreement with the University to take a 50% buyout of his remaining salary, according to separation agreement documents. The buyout amounts to approximately $4.4 million paid through 2024, according to an ASU spokesperson. The news comes after Edwards spent...
1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving
WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness.
12news.com
Supporters gather in Phoenix to give voice to victims of domestic abuse
October is "Domestic Violence Awareness Month". One Valley woman and survivor of abuse is using her story to give a voice to the voiceless.
