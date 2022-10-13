Read full article on original website
Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
golfmagic.com
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York
England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
How much money each player earned at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
A $4 million playoff broke out in LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in Saudi Arabia, and three holes later it was Brooks Koepka who emerged victorious. The four-time major champion outdueled Peter Uihlein to win for the first time on the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, claiming the top prize of $4 million while Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, who both withdrew from the event, pocketed $121,000.
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
GolfWRX
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak
Keegan Bradley wasn’t the only golfer to break a slump this weekend. Fred Couples, who had gone five years, three months and 21 days since his last victory on the PGA Tour Champions, is on top once again after claiming a four-shot victory at the 2022 SAS Championship. Bradley...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by...
Golf Digest
Keegan Bradley draws on memories of Tiger Woods in seizing Zozo Championship victory
Of all the shots and all the drama surrounding Tiger Woods’ historic victory in the 2019 Zozo Championship—the one that tied him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins—Keegan Bradley remembered the walk. Bradley was fortunate enough, and played beautifully enough, to be in the...
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
SkySports
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Thompson started the final day with a one-shot lead over compatriot Nelly Korda, and she held off the chasing pack. The American carded three bogeys but also hit six birdies to finish on 11 under. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished in second place overall, after finishing eight under..
Golf.com
Muni Mondays: Golden hour(s) at Chambers Bay
This Seattle-area course is highly regarded as one of the best munis in America. But when sunset rolls around at Chambers Bay, a round of golf becomes a magical experience. James Colgan shows us firsthand why the former U.S. Open host is underrated.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Phil Mickelson sounds off, but was he right?
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Phil Mickelson’s surprising press conference, Rickie Fowler’s return to form and golf video games.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
golfmagic.com
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast
Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
Golf Channel
Adrian Otaegui enjoys 6-shot win at Andalucia Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Adrian Otaegui cruised in the final round to win the Andalucia Masters by six shots for his first home victory on Sunday. The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey in a 3-under 68 that left him at 19 under after four rounds — seven shots better than the previous record at the famed Valderrama golf course.
