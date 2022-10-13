ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
