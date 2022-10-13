Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Treasure Valley students spreading kindness through 'School Niceness Challenge'
BOISE, Idaho — Being nice is the Boise way. The Boise Nice Project is encouraging kids to be thoughtful and kind to one another and their community through the “School Niceness Challenge.”. 5th-grade students at St. Joseph's Catholic School know a little something about being nice, after taking...
KIVI-TV
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
Comments / 0