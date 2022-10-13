Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Council to consider license plate reader cameras
The Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the board chambers at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building 1. The regular agenda items include requests for approval from Kings County behavioral health, fire, and information technologies departments. The Hanford City Council will...
Calls for Highway 41 expansion after deadly crash involving child in Kings County
Sunday night around 7 pm, the California Highway Patrol says the driver of a white sedan was attempting to pass several vehicles when he misjudged the space he had and crashed head-on with a van.
rtands.com
Watch: Drone footage of second high-speed rail overpass finished in the last month in Calif.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation—the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is located along Kent Avenue west of S.R. 43...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
Hanford Sentinel
Design changes proposed for Hanford's Heroes Park detailed at meetings
At an informational meeting at the Longfield Center on Oct. 6, Hanford city staff outlined some of the changes to the placement and design of the future Heroes Park location. More information was available Oct. 11, during the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where Parks Director Brad Albert and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner answered questions during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo
The CHP said at least one person is dead following a crash near San Ardo on Saturday afternoon. The post CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo appeared first on KION546.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
Hanford Sentinel
A tale of two cities | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown and how they created the Chinese girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
KMPH.com
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
Comments / 0