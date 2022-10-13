ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Council to consider license plate reader cameras

The Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the board chambers at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building 1. The regular agenda items include requests for approval from Kings County behavioral health, fire, and information technologies departments. The Hanford City Council will...
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater

A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Design changes proposed for Hanford's Heroes Park detailed at meetings

At an informational meeting at the Longfield Center on Oct. 6, Hanford city staff outlined some of the changes to the placement and design of the future Heroes Park location. More information was available Oct. 11, during the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where Parks Director Brad Albert and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner answered questions during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
HANFORD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA

As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central  Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A tale of two cities | Hanford Gourmet

In my last column I wrote about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown and how they created the Chinese girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little...
HANFORD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
kion546.com

Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

