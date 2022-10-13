Read full article on original website
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Jack Harlow to be host, musical guest on SNL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's very own Jack Harlow has made a name for himself as an established artist over the past few years. Now, he's is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on Saturday Nights Live on Oct. 29. The rapper started out his career...
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
foodanddine.com
Chef in a Box (October 19 or 20): The Black Italian, featuring chefs Paula and Anthony Hunter
The Black Italian is next up for APRON Inc.’s Chef in a Box promotion, but first the bigger picture. Food & Dining Magazine continues to preview the coming Chef in a Box offering. It’s a tasty fundraising project dating to the summer of 2020, benefiting APRON Inc.’s ongoing grant program.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Updated DJ Wagner Crystal Ball
After pulling down my initial Crystal Ball for DJ Wagner to Louisville in July, it's time to make an update. Wagner has been in the midst of one of the most heated recruitments we have seen with ties running deep to arch rival programs of Kentucky and Louisville but those weren't the only options on the table.
Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball
Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Louisville point guard El Ellis embracing increased role
Senior El Ellis will be the starting point guard for the first team of the Kenny Payne era of Louisville basketball. The product of Tallahassee Community College, where he was the top-rated juco prospect in 2021, has impressed the new coach with his game and as a leader. “El has...
Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall
Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
Electric scooter rider killed in Brooklyn accident
An electric scooter rider lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn.
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project
BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Helen, world’s second oldest gorilla, dies at 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Zoo announced that Helen, believed to be the world’s second-oldest gorilla, died at the age of 64 Friday. Zookeepers said Helen’s quality of life declined with natural age for the past several months leading caregivers to make the difficult decision to euthanize her. She suffered from arthritis and some periodontal diseases but also recently developed instability and tremors, which put her at great risk of falling.
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
Affordable apartments starting at $397 a month in new Brooklyn development
Here is a New York housing lottery with a lot going for it, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing in Brooklyn. At the newly constructed Linden Terrace II, lottery winners meeting income and household size requirements will qualify for rent starting at $397 a month.
