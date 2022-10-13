ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Jack Harlow to be host, musical guest on SNL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's very own Jack Harlow has made a name for himself as an established artist over the past few years. Now, he's is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on Saturday Nights Live on Oct. 29. The rapper started out his career...
Wave 3

Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
247Sports

Updated DJ Wagner Crystal Ball

After pulling down my initial Crystal Ball for DJ Wagner to Louisville in July, it's time to make an update. Wagner has been in the midst of one of the most heated recruitments we have seen with ties running deep to arch rival programs of Kentucky and Louisville but those weren't the only options on the table.
247Sports

Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball

Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
FanSided

Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall

Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
fox29.com

Helen, world’s second oldest gorilla, dies at 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Zoo announced that Helen, believed to be the world’s second-oldest gorilla, died at the age of 64 Friday. Zookeepers said Helen’s quality of life declined with natural age for the past several months leading caregivers to make the difficult decision to euthanize her. She suffered from arthritis and some periodontal diseases but also recently developed instability and tremors, which put her at great risk of falling.
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
