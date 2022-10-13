ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
POTUS
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Peltola leads House challengers in new fundraising reports

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, of Alaska, reported raising $2.3 million in just over three weeks in September, leaving the Democrat with a large cash advantage over Republican rivals Sarah Palin and Nick Begich heading into the Nov. 8 election. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski...
ALASKA STATE
GAO examines U.S. border practices in facing record numbers of migrants

Migrant families who were released along the border last year with instructions to show up later at U.S. immigration offices generally complied with those directives, but most of the addresses initially gathered by the government were wrong or incomplete, an oversight report to Congress said Monday. The findings by the...
IMMIGRATION
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi's capital city without running water for several days in late summer, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tate Reeves by two Democratic officials. Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The concentrated use of the kamikaze drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv. The assault sowed fear and frayed nerves as blasts rocked the city. Energy facilities were struck and one drone largely collapsed a residential building, killing four people, authorities said. Intense bursts of gunfire rang out as the Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, apparently as soldiers tried to destroy them. Others headed for shelter, nervously scanning the skies. But Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion, and city life resumed as rescuers picked through debris. Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles. Analysts believe the slower-moving Shahed drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS unless the system fails.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
OREGON STATE
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic that was annexed by Russia along with three other Ukrainian regions says Russia and Ukraine have completed another prisoner swap. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only...
MILITARY

