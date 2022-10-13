Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Monday October 17th
Region Tournament Volleyball gets underway Monday with 1A, 2A and 3A. Sheldon opens 3A Region 1 play at West Lyon. We’ll bring you the coverage on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7 with pregame at 6:45 and first serve at 7:00. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Class 1A First Round 7:00 pm starts.
kiwaradio.com
Playoff Field Released For 8 Player Through Class 2A
Iowa football playoffs open on Friday October 21st for Iowa 8 Player, Class A, 1A and 2A. The Sheldon Orabs have qualified out of 2A District 1 along with District Champion Central Lyon George Little Rock. They were joined by West Lyon who finished second and Unity Christian who finished third.
kiwaradio.com
Orab, General, Warrior Marching Bands Compete At USD
Vermillion, SD — The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs did well in a marching band contest over the weekend. According to Sheldon High School Band Director Cliff St. Clair, the Orab band placed first in A Class and received all caption awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Percussion, and Best Color Guard. He says they scored 80.6, which would have placed the band fourth among all the A Class bands.
Siouxlanders taking the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
More than 50 people took the Polar Plunge during a fundraiser on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon FFA Fruit Sales Begin October 19th
Sheldon –It’s that time of the year, the Sheldon FFA will be selling fruit and other food beginning October 19th. The Sheldon FFA will be selling fruit, along with meat, cheese, and Butter Braids from Wednesday, October 19th until Wednesday, November 9th. FFA Advisor, Jacob Fox, tells KIWA...
kiwaradio.com
Lloyd D. Baker
Lloyd D. Baker, age 81, of Ashton, Iowa died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20th at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Kunnari officiating. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow at the Ashton American Legion.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Marlys Peters
Marlys Peters, age 85 of Hartley, IA, formerly of Wahpeton, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th at the Hartley Funeral Home in Hartley from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
siouxlandnews.com
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
kiwaradio.com
RiseFest 2023 Announces First Artists
Sheldon — RiseFest 2023 is announcing their first artists and a fall sale that will take place this month. RiseFest officials say “We the Kingdom” and “Cain” will be playing at the 2023 festival. This will be Cain’s first time performing at RiseFest and We the Kingdom’s second time at RiseFest. The first time We the Kingdom performed was at RiseFest 2021.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
kiwaradio.com
United Fund Completes Week One With Over $4400
Sheldon, Iowa — Donations to the 2022 Sheldon United Fund are off to a nice start. The drive just completed its first week and continues through the rest of the year. The goal this year is $30,000. The fund drive is now nine percent finished. The funds are already...
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
Stray of the Day 10/14/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Roger, a 1-2 year old, male, brown tabby and white cat. He was found on the 2600 block of Heights Avenue. He is very clean and friendly, so somebody has to be missing him, right? If you know Roger, please let his […]
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
