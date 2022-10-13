Vermillion, SD — The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs did well in a marching band contest over the weekend. According to Sheldon High School Band Director Cliff St. Clair, the Orab band placed first in A Class and received all caption awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Percussion, and Best Color Guard. He says they scored 80.6, which would have placed the band fourth among all the A Class bands.

