Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
KFOX 14
Texas woman found guilty of killing pregnant woman and taking unborn baby out of her womb
A disturbing story out of Texas, where a woman was found guilty of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman and taking the unborn baby out of her womb. Taylor Parker entered to the courtroom accused in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child Braxlyn, but Parker left the court as a convicted killer.
Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud. Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty. Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old. The jury found that the aggravating factors rose to the level of the death penatly, but that they were...
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a family of 4 in central California terrorized another family 17 years ago: 'My heart is shattered for this family'
A woman named Kathy and her daughter told the LA Times the murder suspect robbed them at gunpoint in their garage in 2005.
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty. My mother’s killer didn’t — and it wasn’t better.
After a monthslong trial, a jury on Thursday recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Though many were shocked he didn’t receive the death penalty, and many victims’ family members were visibly upset by the decision, it’s wrong to assume this would have automatically brought them solace.
Nikolas Cruz defence asks for ‘mercy’ after prosecutor calls for death penalty over ‘calculated’ shooting
The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz making a final passionate plea for Cruz, 24, to be handed the death penalty for his crimes.The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.The defence is...
Families of Parkland massacre victims rip jury for rejecting death penalty: 'You set a precedent for the next mass killing'
"This animal deserves to die, he hunted all these people," Michael Schulman, the father of victim Scott Beigel, told reporters.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial: The key witnesses jurors never heard from
In a move that caught the entire courtroom off guard, Nikolas Cruz’s defence team announced it was resting its case in his sentencing trial after calling less than a third of its expected witnesses.The 23-year-old mass murderer’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses to the stand as they try to convince jurors to sentence him to life in prison instead of to death.But, at the start of the 14 September court session, Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill suddenly revealed that the defence was resting – after calling only around 25 witnesses.The bombshell announcement immediately...
Prosecutor calls for US school shooter to get death penalty
Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, planned and carried out a "systematic massacre," a prosecutor arguing for the death penalty said Tuesday. On February 14, 2018, the then 19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered AR-15 rifle.
Families of Parkland shooting victims shook their heads and dabbed their eyes as a jury spared the gunman's life
The jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the 17 counts of first-degree murder.
A jury recommends life in prison for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder.
