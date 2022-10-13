Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Playoff Field Released For 8 Player Through Class 2A
Iowa football playoffs open on Friday October 21st for Iowa 8 Player, Class A, 1A and 2A. The Sheldon Orabs have qualified out of 2A District 1 along with District Champion Central Lyon George Little Rock. They were joined by West Lyon who finished second and Unity Christian who finished third.
kiwaradio.com
Orab, General, Warrior Marching Bands Compete At USD
Vermillion, SD — The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs did well in a marching band contest over the weekend. According to Sheldon High School Band Director Cliff St. Clair, the Orab band placed first in A Class and received all caption awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Percussion, and Best Color Guard. He says they scored 80.6, which would have placed the band fourth among all the A Class bands.
kiwaradio.com
Lloyd D. Baker
Lloyd D. Baker, age 81, of Ashton, Iowa died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20th at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa, with Pastor Dan Kunnari officiating. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow at the Ashton American Legion.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Monday October 17th
Region Tournament Volleyball gets underway Monday with 1A, 2A and 3A. Sheldon opens 3A Region 1 play at West Lyon. We’ll bring you the coverage on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7 with pregame at 6:45 and first serve at 7:00. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Class 1A First Round 7:00 pm starts.
kicdam.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/14/22
LeMars/Hull, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers hit the road to take on the LeMars Bulldogs Friday night in Class 4A District 1 Action. The Bulldogs jumped all over the Tigers in the first half, as Teagan Kasel tossed 2 touchdown passes to make it 14-0. Spencer would respond with a long drive and a Gavin Timmer Touchdown run, but LeMars would hit right back with an Elijah Dougherty Touchdown run from 16 yards out.
11B, 9-Man Playoff Brackets revealed
The playoffs make their way to those four classes on Thursday, October 20.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.
Christine Stultz, a Realtor at Century 21 ProLink, talks about the current housing market in the Sioux City area. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
siouxlandnews.com
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
Siouxlanders taking the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
More than 50 people took the Polar Plunge during a fundraiser on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
kiwaradio.com
Marlys Peters
Marlys Peters, age 85 of Hartley, IA, formerly of Wahpeton, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th at the Hartley Funeral Home in Hartley from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
