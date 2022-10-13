ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Top 3 ARM SBCs With 8+ CPU Cores

Single-board computers (SBCs) have come a long way in recent years, especially since the Raspberry Pi increased tiny computing awareness among tech enthusiasts across the globe. New technology enables manufacturers to cram an incredible amount of oomph onto boards that are as small as a credit card. These powerful tiny computers are also available at a fraction of the cost of an equivalent laptop or PC.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows

Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Disable Feedback Notifications on Windows 10 & 11

Windows devices offer a feedback notification feature that allows you to provide feedback to Microsoft about the operating system. Although this is a useful feature for reporting problems with your computer, you might find it annoying and prefer not to have it. If you're not interested in Microsoft's feedback program,...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad

No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This $199 laptop is probably the best business notebook deal of 2022

Best laptops for writers: Release your imagination. Best video editing laptops: Great for Premiere and NLE. Best photo editing laptops: Ideal for Adobe Photoshop. Best laptops for engineering students: Master Python. Walmart has partnered with Acer to deliver an exclusive Gateway-branded laptop that punches well above its weight thanks to...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Apple's worst product has now become one of its best

Over the years I've spent a lot of time talking about charging cables. A theme that cropped up with alarming regularity was the poor quality of Apple's charging cables. Anyone who's been buying iPhones or Macs over the past decade will know the pain of charging cables that would wear out over a matter of months. iPhone cables were the worst, with the sheathing on the end of the cable wearing through to the wires beneath.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes

Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers

Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
CELL PHONES

