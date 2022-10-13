Read full article on original website
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
Georgette R. Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette R. Donofrio passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born September 5, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Emma F. Prohart Roskos. Georgette worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Southside...
Tucker Daniel Kufleitner, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tucker Daniel Kufleitner of Leetonia, 22, affectionately known by his pals as “Mr. Kufleitner,” passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 16, 2022. He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000. Tucker was known for his infectious...
Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Richard was born on April 8, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Antoinette Capito. He loved spending time outdoors, whether he was...
Stanley Edward Lopez, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stanley Edward Lopez was born January 9, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to Eugene Lopez and Blanche Holder Cooper. Stanley passed away on Monday, October 3. He was a 1971 high school graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School. He also attended Kent State...
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
Alice Kostkas, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Kostkas, a spry 100 years old, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1922, in Glassport, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Anna (Okal) and Steve Babiak. Formerly of Glassport and Espyville, Pennsylvania, Alice lived in Cortland for the...
Cynthia Runfola, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Runfola, 68, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:10 a.m. in her residence. She was born October 29, 1953, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Joyce Stringer Smith. Cynthia attended John Dickinson High School in...
Betty Mae Donaldson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae (Wilson) Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 3, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Bessie...
Joseph J. Jackubek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.
Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Balkan. Betty was a true matriarch of her family and the glue that...
Dorothy A. Palumbo, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Palumbo, 90, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, with her family by her side, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton. Dorothy was born on May 25, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Barbara Chrnko. She was a...
June M. Martin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Martin, 87 of Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, formerly of Berlin Center, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center. June, known as Judy was born June 25, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Frances (Buckle) Taylor...
Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
Mary Hahlen, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hahlen of Sebring, Ohio passed away on October 16, 2022. She was born August 31, 1935. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ellen (Lockhart)...
Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio. He was a 1943 graduate...
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
