Vice Media Promotes News & Entertainment Leadership Team
Vice Media Group has promoted the leadership team responsible for its news, publishing and TV divisions. The media company announced Monday that Morgan Hertzan has been promoted to president of global TV, while Cory Haik, the company’s chief digital officer since 2019, has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment. However, Jesse Angelo will continue as president of global news and entertainment.
6 Takeaways From TheGrill 2022: Hybrid Models Work, Content Still Rules and Abortion Worries Loom
At the moment, it's all about content - and streaming had better get flexible
Comcast Shuts Down G4 TV Just a Year After Relaunching the Game-Focused Brand (Report)
The network was revived in 2021 after it was closed down in 2014
‘The Vow’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s NXIVM Docuseries Follow-Up Is a Deeper Look Into the Cult
These new episodes feel like the more vital, less salacious and more balanced piece of the story
How Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Overcame AMC Theatres’ Resistance and Scored a Big-Screen Release
”Glass Onion“ will give Netflix a theatrical boost while AMC and Regal get another film to offer on a crucial Thanksgiving weekend. It’s no accident that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was the Netflix film that finally got AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas onboard for a one-week limited theatrical engagement — breaking a years-long standoff between the streamer and the nation’s two largest movie theater chains.
