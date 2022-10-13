ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Houston Texans make major change

Even though the Houston Texans actually won their most recent game before their off week this week, the team has still been struggling mightily the past several seasons, going just 1-3-1 so far this year, 3-14 last year and 3-13 the year before. As a result, it looks like the team is making a major change at the executive level.
HOUSTON, TX
Kearney Hub

Cole, Yankees save season, force Game 5

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: NLCS set; Astros await opponent

The Yankees played good baseball for eight innings, but with a chance to take a series lead over the Guardians, crapped the bed behind a tiring Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt. Their only hope now is with Gerrit Cole hopefully allowing this series to go the distance and bring it back to The Bronx for Game 5 tomorrow.
MLB

