ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iYB0hqy00

A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

Fredy Renan Najera Montoya had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to import cocaine and a weapons offense. In addition to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, the 46-year-old Najera was ordered to forfeit $39 million and pay a $10 million fine.

An email message was left Thursday with an attorney representing Najera.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Najera helped distribute more than 30 tons of cocaine from the region of Honduras that he represented in his government role between 2008 and 2015. That included building clandestine airstrips in Honduras that received cocaine shipments from Venezuela and facilitating the movement of the drug to the western part of Honduras to be transported to the U.S., according to prosecutors.

Security forces protecting the drug ring used military-grade weapons including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and Najera cultivated relationships with members of the Honduran National Police and military to help traffickers avoid arrest, prosecutors said.

They said he also allegedly introduced members of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to Honduran officials to provide the cartel with access to the shipping hub in Puerto Cortés, Honduras.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

DEA seizes 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Bronx raid

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last weekend seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, more than 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder form and multiple weapons from a Bronx apartment in New York City. The seizure is a significant drug bust, preventing more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

872K+
Followers
184K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy