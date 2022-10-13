ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wh4sT_0iYB0Zk200

The Boston Red Sox designated Eduard Bazardo for assignment for the second year in a row, this time picking up a crafty veteran from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason.

Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move.

Bazardo was a September call-up and posted a 2.76 ERA, 11-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .203 batting average against in 16 1/3 innings this season.

At 27 years old, it's clear that Boston is not high on the right-hander, for reasons unknown. Bazardo's slider had a .154 opponent batting average with a 38.5% whiff rate and 44.5% usage rate. His 94 mph fastball has been hit hard but the sinker and changeup have been quite effective. It'll remain to be seen whether Bazardo passes through waivers and back into the Red Sox farm system.

In return, the Red Sox claimed Reed, who posted a 7.02 ERA, 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .258 BAA in 16 2/3 innings. He was not nearly as successful as Bazardo in almost identical sample sizes but a features a solid pitch mix and unique arm angle.

The 30-year-old's fastball only averages 90.9 mph, but was unhittable in limited use. Opponents did not register a hit on his 21 fastballs thrown. He also features a promising sinker/slider mix.

When the Tampa Bay Rays began their bullpen dominance, they did so by finding a bunch of relievers with frustrating arm angles . That appears to be the plan here with Reed.

The addition of Reed could net positive results, but it would be a shame if Bazardo was claimed after a strong finish to the 2022 season.

More MLB: Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
BOSTON, MA
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
MLB
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
311
Followers
75
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy