Jacksonville, FL

Travon Walker: Colts QB Matt Ryan is 'sitting duck in the backfield'

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense sacked Matt Ryan five times during a 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. On Thursday, rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker said the Jaguars are looking forward to the opportunity to get after Ryan again in Week 6.

“That’ll definitely give us a lot of motivation as well just because you’ve got a … we’ll call it a sitting duck in the backfield,” Walker told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien. “So of course we like that, so as long as we’re rushing as a unit up front then we’ll have some fun.”

Ryan, 37, has been sacked 21 times through his first five games as the Colts’ quarterback, tied with the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford for the league lead. While he managed to scramble for a 10-yard gain in overtime of a Week 1 game, Ryan has rushed for only one yard in the four games since.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had a coming out party in Week 1 when he recorded a sack and an interception in the Jaguars’ season opener against the Washington Commanders. But Walker hasn’t recorded a sack since and picked up a costly unnecessary roughness penalty in Jacksonville’s 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The Jaguars recorded just one sack each against the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans, and two against the Philadelphia Eagles.

COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

