Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
Bakersfield Now
Celebrate the change in season at N.O.R.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Get ready for the change in seasons by joining the North of the River Recreation and Park District. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Aaron Perlman talked to Jasmin Lobasso, Superintendent Of Recreation and Community Services about what participants can expect.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County woman creates viral weight loss program
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A “half my size” weight loss case story has driven thousands of weight loss success cases in just three years, including 150 100+pound weight loss cases. Kern County native Amanda Rose has a Ph.D. in political science and attributes her expertise in...
Bakersfield Now
2 dead, another injured after crash on Corcoran Road
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead and another is hurt after a crash on Corcoran Road Monday morning. According to the CHP, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash at around 6:40 on Corcoran Road, north on Highway 46. CHP said the driver and...
Bakersfield Now
Two dead after crash on South Vineland Road in Lamont
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead after a crash in Lamont Sunday night. According to CHP, on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at about 10:09 p.m., officers were called to a crash on South Vineland Road, north of Buena Vista Boulevard. CHP said during the investigation, it was...
Bakersfield Now
Senator Hurtado asking the state for law enforcement help in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "In July of 2021 we had 303 vacancies in the Sheriff's Office, today we have 413," Donny Youngblood, Sheriff for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said. "In 14 months we've lost 100-people that don't fill positions anymore that are vacant." That was sheriff Donny Youngblood...
Bakersfield Now
Juvenile arrested for Lamont shooting, another arrested for weapons charges
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A juvenile was arrested on an attempted murder charge following a shooting in Lamont, and another man arrested on weapons charges. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 9:53 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of San Diego Street in Lamont.
Bakersfield Now
Money expert talks recession, how you can prepare
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gas and food prices continue to go up. Many Americans may be asking themselves if there's going to be a recession. On Monday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar talks to Moneywise expert Garro Ellis, who breaks down what a recession could mean for us and how to prepare for it.
Bakersfield Now
Journey coming to Bakersfield, tickets go on sale Friday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Journey, is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets, which range from $45.50 to $145.50, will be onsale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m on AXS.com. They will bring special guest Toto to...
Bakersfield Now
Community upset over unruly teenage behavior
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Reports are growing of minors on bicycles vandalizing peoples cars and confronting them as they make their way through parking lots and shopping centers. Last Monday, Janet Black’s husband was confronted by two teenage boys on bicycles in the parking lot of the Town and...
Bakersfield Now
Balancing career and relationship
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Juggling a job and family life can be tough for some. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Fiona Daghir talked to relationship expert Dr. Christie Kederian, renowned licensed marriage, and family therapist on what couples can do.
Bakersfield Now
Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes taking over Minter’s Field for Wings 'N' Wheels
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes and more are heading to Minter’s Field Air Museum and Field for Wings N’ Wheels on November 12, 2022. It is located at 401 Vultee Street in Shafter. Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators. Tickets are $10...
Bakersfield Now
Delano man sentenced to over 7 years for being a felon in possession of ammunition
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Friday, a Delano man was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, during a traffic stop, a law enforcement...
Comments / 0