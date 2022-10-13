ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD searching for missing at-risk man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
Celebrate the change in season at N.O.R.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Get ready for the change in seasons by joining the North of the River Recreation and Park District. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Aaron Perlman talked to Jasmin Lobasso, Superintendent Of Recreation and Community Services about what participants can expect.
Kern County woman creates viral weight loss program

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A “half my size” weight loss case story has driven thousands of weight loss success cases in just three years, including 150 100+pound weight loss cases. Kern County native Amanda Rose has a Ph.D. in political science and attributes her expertise in...
2 dead, another injured after crash on Corcoran Road

Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead and another is hurt after a crash on Corcoran Road Monday morning. According to the CHP, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash at around 6:40 on Corcoran Road, north on Highway 46. CHP said the driver and...
Two dead after crash on South Vineland Road in Lamont

Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead after a crash in Lamont Sunday night. According to CHP, on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at about 10:09 p.m., officers were called to a crash on South Vineland Road, north of Buena Vista Boulevard. CHP said during the investigation, it was...
Senator Hurtado asking the state for law enforcement help in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "In July of 2021 we had 303 vacancies in the Sheriff's Office, today we have 413," Donny Youngblood, Sheriff for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said. "In 14 months we've lost 100-people that don't fill positions anymore that are vacant." That was sheriff Donny Youngblood...
Juvenile arrested for Lamont shooting, another arrested for weapons charges

Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A juvenile was arrested on an attempted murder charge following a shooting in Lamont, and another man arrested on weapons charges. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 9:53 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of San Diego Street in Lamont.
Money expert talks recession, how you can prepare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gas and food prices continue to go up. Many Americans may be asking themselves if there's going to be a recession. On Monday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar talks to Moneywise expert Garro Ellis, who breaks down what a recession could mean for us and how to prepare for it.
Journey coming to Bakersfield, tickets go on sale Friday

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Journey, is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets, which range from $45.50 to $145.50, will be onsale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m on AXS.com. They will bring special guest Toto to...
Community upset over unruly teenage behavior

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Reports are growing of minors on bicycles vandalizing peoples cars and confronting them as they make their way through parking lots and shopping centers. Last Monday, Janet Black’s husband was confronted by two teenage boys on bicycles in the parking lot of the Town and...
Balancing career and relationship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Juggling a job and family life can be tough for some. On Friday morning, Eyewitness News Mornings anchor Fiona Daghir talked to relationship expert Dr. Christie Kederian, renowned licensed marriage, and family therapist on what couples can do.
