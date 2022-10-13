The Kohl Family YMCA (477 E. Market St.) is introducing a new class to help kids build confidence, self-control and discipline while learning the basics in the sport of boxing. This class is open to all boys and girls ages 5-17. They will learn that violence is the absolute last resort through a system called CALM, which stands for Communicate, Ask(Questions), Listen (not to reply but to hear what the other person is saying) and Meditate. The hope for this class is to help deter gun violence and other violent crimes with teachings, leadership and mentoring. Although this particular class is scheduled for seven sessions from Oct 31-Dec-17 (Mondays from 5-6 p.m.), the Kohl Family YMCA hopes to make this opportunity available to all of Akron Public Schools. Solidifying future dates throughout the school year and summer will help keep the students as well as parents actively involved. The fee is $45/members and $75/non-members. Space is limited, so sign up soon. For more information or to register, contact Joe Cieszynski at 330.434.9622, ext. 1221; or email [email protected].

