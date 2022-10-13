Read full article on original website
Related
Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and...
Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Schedule, Time and How to Watch on Thursday
The hearing is set to reveal new material about former President Donald Trump's plans and how much he knew about the Capitol riot, a panel member has said.
🎥 Jan. 6 panel shows startling new video ahead of election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP Business Summary for the week of Oct. 10
Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research. By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press. This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.
KGUN 9
Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump
MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa. There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump. It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records
A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
President caught on hot mic: ‘No one f—- with a Biden’
President Biden appeared to share a lighthearted, R-rated exchange while caught on a hot mic as he met with Florida officials and residents affected by Hurricane Ian. “No one f—- with a Biden,” the president appeared to say with a laugh as he had a seemingly friendly conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
7 takeaways from the January 6 hearing
The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Newt Gingrich, who 'broke' Congress, returns to raise support for Kevin McCarthy's midterm strategy on Capitol Hill but dodges questions about testifying in the January 6 probe
Newt Gingrich whose legacy remains that he destroyed Congress and American politics, has been asked to testify before the committee investigating the Capitol siege. He was an advisor to Trump's 2020 campaign.
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams a...
Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing
The U.S. House committee investigating a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is back. It will hold its first hearing in nearly three months Thursday — and potentially its last. In a break from most of the panel’s previous eight hearings in June and July, Thursday’s meeting will not drill down […] The post Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AOL Corp
Jan. 6: Key takeaways from what may be the House committee's last hearing
At what was likely its final public hearing, the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Thursday made its most explicit argument yet that former President Donald Trump was personally responsible for the violent insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol last year. “The vast weight of evidence presented...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
Comments / 0