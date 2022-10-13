ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

AP Business Summary for the week of Oct. 10

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research. By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press. This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.
MARKETS
KGUN 9

Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump

MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa. There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump. It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records

A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
ARIZONA STATE
WKRG News 5

President caught on hot mic: ‘No one f—- with a Biden’

President Biden appeared to share a lighthearted, R-rated exchange while caught on a hot mic as he met with Florida officials and residents affected by Hurricane Ian. “No one f—- with a Biden,” the president appeared to say with a laugh as he had a seemingly friendly conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

7 takeaways from the January 6 hearing

The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing

The U.S. House committee investigating a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is back. It will hold its first hearing in nearly three months Thursday — and potentially its last. In a break from most of the panel’s previous eight hearings in June and July, Thursday’s meeting will not drill down […] The post Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy