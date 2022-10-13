ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Utica Square Oktoberfest Event Raises Money For Local Nonprofit

 4 days ago
It's time to dust off the lederhosen because Steins in the Square returns Friday to Utica Square.

The festival is in its second year and local food vendors like Dustan Grigg are busy setting up.

"It's so fun. Last year was the first year and we really wanted to come out and support this type of Oktoberfest. They're really big here in Oklahoma, everyone enjoys it,” Grigg said.

Grigg is planning on serving German inspired foods like brats and loves being a part of this event.

"It's something to get to do, get out of the kitchen a little bit and do something different for the community and really create a memorable experience,” Grigg said.

The event is free, but part of the proceeds from beer and food sales will benefit The Demand Project, which is a nonprofit dedicated to stopping child predators and helping victims of sex trafficking.

For the past two years, Jamie Miller has worked for The Demand Project and thinks the community support is so important.

“It ties in with our community initiative to get people involved in what we're doing,” Miller said. “We're constantly looking for ways that we can be a part of the community events, so that they benefit what we're doing as far as helping these kids not only here in Tulsa, but across the country.”

The event starts Friday, Oct. 14 at 3 o'clock and will run through Saturday night.

