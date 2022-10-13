In addition to choosing between the many candidates running for public office, Montanans on Election Day will vote on LR-131, a legislative referendum that, if passed, will impact medical care for infants and their parents across the state. While proponents of the legislation say that it will hold doctors accountable and save the lives of children, numerous medical professionals have said that the bill hides a darker and more complicated reality, one that would constrain parents’ care choices and limit the ability of providers to appropriately treat terminally ill infants.

