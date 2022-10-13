Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
Gator Country
Recruits like the Florida Gators’ coaching staff’s development of the players
The Florida Gators fell to 4-3 on the season after losing to the LSU Tigers on Saturday in front of dozens of top prospects. While fans look mainly at the results on the field, recruits around the country are focused on seeing what Billy Napier is doing to change the program in Gainesville.
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
'Lots of things that we can do better': Napier visibly disappointed following LSU loss
For much of Billy Napier’s brief tenure thus far with the Florida program, he’s been largely stoic when discussing his team, preferring to focus on the process rather than the immediate results in what is considered to largely be a development year for a team coming off not only a 6-7 season but much upheaval.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU
Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Florida: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 7 21 14 3 — 45 Florida 14 7 0 14 — 35 FLORIDA: Justin Shorter 51 pass from Anthony Richardson at 14:01 (Adam Mihalek kick) DRIVE: 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:51. KEY PLAY: Trevor Etienne returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to set up the touchdown throw on the second play from scrimmage. GATORS 7, TIGERS 0.
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget
Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
theadvocate.com
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies
With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium. BAG POLICY. The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:. – Clear plastic...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Four weeks after Allie Rice was gunned down, her father says they are still grappling with the loss and frustrated with investigation
The father of LSU student Allie Rice, who was gunned down while stopped for a train in Baton Rouge on September 16th, said it’s all been a blur as he continues to grapple with his emotions over the loss of his 21-year-old daughter. Paul Rice was a guest on Jim Engster’s Talk Louisiana Friday, four weeks to the day of her murder.
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
