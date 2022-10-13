ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU

Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NOLA.com

LSU vs. Florida: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 7 21 14 3 — 45 Florida 14 7 0 14 — 35 FLORIDA: Justin Shorter 51 pass from Anthony Richardson at 14:01 (Adam Mihalek kick) DRIVE: 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:51. KEY PLAY: Trevor Etienne returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to set up the touchdown throw on the second play from scrimmage. GATORS 7, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies

With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium. BAG POLICY. The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:. – Clear plastic...
THIBODAUX, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
louisianaradionetwork.com

Four weeks after Allie Rice was gunned down, her father says they are still grappling with the loss and frustrated with investigation

The father of LSU student Allie Rice, who was gunned down while stopped for a train in Baton Rouge on September 16th, said it’s all been a blur as he continues to grapple with his emotions over the loss of his 21-year-old daughter. Paul Rice was a guest on Jim Engster’s Talk Louisiana Friday, four weeks to the day of her murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy