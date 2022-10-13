ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Cleveland.com

Ohio State fans should pay attention to the biggest threat to C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy case on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Even if Ohio State football isn’t playing this weekend as it enjoys its bye week, fans should still pay attention to two games of significance. The obvious one is Michigan hosting Penn State at noon on Fox, where the world will find out who’s the biggest threat to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten. But that’s more about the team. The other will kick off at 3 p.m. on CBS and is more about one individual’s chances of winning the sport’s most prestigious award.
COLUMBUS, OH
First Coast News

Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's penthouse on the market

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking to buy a place in the Tampa Bay area, there may be a listing fresh on the market just for you. Anyone willing to pay more than $5 million to live in a penthouse where former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski used to live, now's your time to shine.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week eight

The Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) defeated Cocoa Beach High (4-2) 54-10 at home. Braden River High (4-2) defeated Parrish Community High (4-2) 31-21 at home. Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, threw a touchdown to junior Lane Tomlinson.
SARASOTA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

