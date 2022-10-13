COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Even if Ohio State football isn’t playing this weekend as it enjoys its bye week, fans should still pay attention to two games of significance. The obvious one is Michigan hosting Penn State at noon on Fox, where the world will find out who’s the biggest threat to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten. But that’s more about the team. The other will kick off at 3 p.m. on CBS and is more about one individual’s chances of winning the sport’s most prestigious award.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO