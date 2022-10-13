Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier reacts to LSU loss: 'We're going to be sick when we watch this tape'
Billy Napier and Florida will have a tough recovery from the 45-35 LSU loss, as the Gators built a 14-7 lead, and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but still fell short. The Gators gave up 528 yards to the Tigers as Jayden Daniels accounted for 6 touchdowns...
Ohio State fans should pay attention to the biggest threat to C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy case on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Even if Ohio State football isn’t playing this weekend as it enjoys its bye week, fans should still pay attention to two games of significance. The obvious one is Michigan hosting Penn State at noon on Fox, where the world will find out who’s the biggest threat to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten. But that’s more about the team. The other will kick off at 3 p.m. on CBS and is more about one individual’s chances of winning the sport’s most prestigious award.
mynews13.com
Former Buc Mike Alstott leads Northside Christian with winning mindset
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rain or shine, Mike Alstott knows what it takes to win. As a former NFL pro that won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, there’s plenty of knowledge to share. Now in his 11th season as Northside Christian's football head...
First Coast News
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's penthouse on the market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking to buy a place in the Tampa Bay area, there may be a listing fresh on the market just for you. Anyone willing to pay more than $5 million to live in a penthouse where former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski used to live, now's your time to shine.
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week eight
The Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) defeated Cocoa Beach High (4-2) 54-10 at home. Braden River High (4-2) defeated Parrish Community High (4-2) 31-21 at home. Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, threw a touchdown to junior Lane Tomlinson.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
theminaretonline.org
First Magic Mushroom Dispensary in Tampa Shows Changing Attitudes Towards Psychedelic Culture
Chillium Mushroom and Hemp dispensary, located in Ybor City, recently added mushroom products to its store. The store is run by owner Carlos Hermida, a long-time cannabis activist. After getting a master’s in business administration, Hermida had moved to California to study the business aspect of marijuana at Oaksterdam University....
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
Civil lawsuit against Tampa councilman dismissed again
A judge has permanently dismissed two of three counts in a civil lawsuit against Councilman Orlando Gudes, but ruled that a third count could be reworked and refiled.
Tampa shooting leaves girl in critical condition, police say
A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
