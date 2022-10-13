EXCLUSIVE: 'She's got a sensible, mature head': Gemma Owen brings dad Michael to NTAs instead of boyfriend Luca Bish as her footballer father gushes how proud he is of her

Gemma Owen brought her dad Michael as her date to the National Television Awards on Thursday night, leaving her boyfriend Luca Bish at home.

The Love Island star, 19, looked incredible in glitzy gold dress as her famous father gushed over how proud he was of her.

Speaking to MailOnline, the former footballer, 42, said: 'Really proud of all four [children]. My kids, obviously Gemma being the oldest, you know, I had no doubts when she went on to the show and no doubts for her future, really.

'She's got a sensible, mature head. So yeah, we're very proud of them.'

On giving her advice on being in the public eye, he added: 'She's observed. She sees what it's like being in the public eye.

'She's seeing that the ups and downs and everything else like that and she's, she's quite smart herself mentally. So she'll she would have picked up a lot from from just you know from the big boss of the house.'

Gemma dazzled in her off-the-shoulder gown, which was encrusted in intricate beading for an added touch of sparkle.

She added a pair of gold high heels to elevate her height and a gold and diamond necklace.

Her sleek chocolate-coloured tresses were styled in neat waves and left to cascade down her back.

Gemma finished off her glamorous look with a full face of makeup to showcase her youthful good looks.

Posing beside her, Michael cut a dapper figure in a black suit, complete with a white shirt and matching black tie.

He took the place as Gemma's date instead of Luca, who took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he would not be attending the NTAs.

Alongside a photo of him and Gemma, the reality star, 23, wrote: 'Gutted to be missing this one presenting an award at the NTAs but I couldn't be prouder.'

He then shared a video of Tottenham Hotspurs football stadium captioning it: 'Duty calls'.

This year's NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new venue of Wembley's OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some members of the audience at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the centre of the 'queuegate' controversy' in September when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still took home the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award means 'so much to us every year, especially this year'.

Other notable winners at the ceremony - held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London - included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Taking to the stage after the win, Phillip said: 'Please don't think we ever get complacent and please don' t think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.'

Holly added: 'This Morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, you really do. All these guys on the stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O'Leary], Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay], Josie [Gibson], everyone. Thank you for all your support.

Elsewhere, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnnelly took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter award and the Bruce Forsyth award.

Unfortunately, the TV duo were not there to accept their awards as they have both fallen ill with Covid and had to stay at home.

The Bruce Forsyth Award went to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with Emmerdale star Danny Miller who won last year's series accepting the gong along with several other stars from the 21st season.

Danny said: 'On behalf of Ant and Dec who have Covid so they can't be here tonight, Stephen Mulhern is in the crowd so I'm not sure why he's not accepting for them.

'I'd like to say on behalf of the crew and castmates, although we had to have an evacuation, they managed to get us back on and we all got paid.'

'A massive thank you to everyone who voted and everyone who made the show what it is. A massive thanks to the cast and crew and best of luck back in Australia.'

The show was nominated alongside The Graham Norton Show, Taskmaster and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

THE 2022 NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS WINNERS

NEW DRAMA

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point - WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Masked Singer

AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek - WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

RETURNING DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders - WINNER

The Split

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec - WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox - WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders - WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Neighbours

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis - WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale - WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers - WINNER

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street - WINNER

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning - WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

TALENT SHOW JUDGE

Anton Du Beke - WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul