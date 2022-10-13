Read full article on original website
Jeremy Hunt shreds Truss’s economic plans in astounding U-turn on tax
New chancellor tells Commons there will be tax rises and spending cuts, as PM dodges urgent question
From leadership flop to chancellor: the surprising return of Jeremy Hunt
Analysis: Ex-foreign secretary once seen as yesterday’s man is now in best position to influence prime minister
BBC
Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Mr Kwarteng has flown back early from Washington DC after days of open revolt among Tory MPs over his economic plan. Prime Minister Liz...
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising...
U.K.・
Boris Johnson gives peerages to string of Tory allies, but not Paul Dacre
Boris Johnson’s political honours list has seen peerages awarded to a string of former Tory MPs and other allies and party donors – although not to Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail. Dacre had been widely tipped to be made a peer, but there had...
U.K. leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has only been in office for six weeks, but her libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis.
U.K.・
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief and restore order in Truss’ administration, warned of “difficult decisions” to come. He said taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss on Friday fired Kwarteng and ditched her pledge to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax as she sought to hang on to her job — after just six weeks in office. Truss, a free-market libertarian, had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” that she and Kwarteng unveiled three weeks ago, which promised 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without explaining how the government would pay for them, sent the markets and the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.
Archbishop of Canterbury criticises tax cuts for the rich
Justin Welby ‘deeply sceptical about trickle-down theory’ and can see no moral case for budgets that disproportionately affect poor
