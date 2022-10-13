In our latest CREATE Conversation, Nation’s Restaurant News spoke with Mike Lenard, CEO and founder of TaKorean; Alex Wu, founder of Bao’d Up; and Yong Zhao, founder of Junzi. In this conversation filmed in Denver during CREATE, the three discussed why Chinese food is so cheap, the opportunities in Asian food, how to begin franchising, the cost of labor and more.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO