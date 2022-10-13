Read full article on original website
Related
Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter, GPA expects growth to moderate in coming months
The Georgia Ports Authority handled more than 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (July-September), an increase of 135,000 TEUs, or 9.6 percent over the same period last year. “A high number of ad hoc vessel calls, the addition of three new Mediterranean...
Savannah’s economy continues slow growth
Growth in the Savannah metro economy remains positive but has slowed through the first half of the year, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor. “In general, the forward momentum of the regional economy continued through the second quarter of 2022, but at a slower pace,” said Michael Toma, Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway professor of economics.
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
gcaptain.com
Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction
Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia
Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
2 People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash on Sunday that injured two people. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at Highway 21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots
ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
WJCL
Record cold may reach the Southeast this week, how far temperatures drop
A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Behind the front a December-like chill will send temperatures plunging. By Wednesday and Thursday low temperatures will likely drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. The current forecast for Savannah is a...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
WJCL
Tropical Storm Karl forms: The latest look at its path and timing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Karl is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. The forecast track for Karl takes the storm slowly to the south Thursday and Friday. Karl should reach...
wtoc.com
Crash causes two hour delay on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured following a crash Sunday, Georgia State Patrol says. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m. According to officials, a Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
Comments / 0