ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Savannah’s economy continues slow growth

Growth in the Savannah metro economy remains positive but has slowed through the first half of the year, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor. “In general, the forward momentum of the regional economy continued through the second quarter of 2022, but at a slower pace,” said Michael Toma, Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway professor of economics.
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
gcaptain.com

Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction

Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rachelle Wright

3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia

Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants

Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crash causes two hour delay on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured following a crash Sunday, Georgia State Patrol says. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m. According to officials, a Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy