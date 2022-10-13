Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Idaho8.com
Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners believe snapping their 21-year playoff drought is only the beginning. There’s evidence to support that even though Seattle lost to AL West rival Houston in the division series. Seattle was swept by the Astros, but the Mariners could argue they were just a couple of pitches away from knocking out Houston. Seattle’s season turned after falling to 29-39 in June. The Mariners rallied to claim one of the wild card spots in the American League.
Idaho8.com
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s $324 million man, Cole allowed two runs and struck out eight in beating the Guardians for the second time in six days. Bader homered for the third time in the best-of-five series, connecting in the second inning off Cal Quantrill. After blowing Game 3, the Yankees’ bullpen followed Cole with two scoreless innings. In Game 5 on Monday night, New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Civale. The winner meets Houston in the ALCS.
Idaho8.com
Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future
More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season ended with two dismal performances in Philadelphia. The Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season. The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to beat out the Mets for another NL East title. The future certainly looks bright with budding stars like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
MLB・
Idaho8.com
NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans put on their hoodies, pulled on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes. They’d suffered through too many seasons of watching mostly dreadful baseball and weren’t going to miss the chance to chant “Beat LA!” with gusto and boo Cody Bellinger one final time as the Padres stood on the cusp of eliminating their reviled rivals, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.
Idaho8.com
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. The San Diego Padres squelched those plans by beating the Dodgers in four games in their National League Division Series. Now the Dodgers are facing several decisions during the long offseason. Among their biggest pending free agents are Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers also will have to make difficult decisions about veterans Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, both of whom experienced declining production this season.
Idaho8.com
Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played well, either, during a stretch in which the Bucs have lost three of four games. “It’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that,” Brady said after Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stopped a four-game skid despite playing without several key players on defense.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals need help for offense as Hopkins’ return looms
SEATTLE (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins can’t rejoin the Arizona Cardinals soon enough. And even his return might not solve the problems plaguing coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray and the underwhelming Arizona offense. Murray and the Cardinals had another frustrating day filled with missed opportunities, failed conversions and some questionable decision-making as they lost 19-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have lost three of four, and in each of those losses their chances have been doomed by a lack of offense. Murray was sacked six times and threw an interception. The Cardinals scored their only touchdown on special teams.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. Porter has become a solid player in his two seasons with the Rockets, appearing in 87 games with 84 starts. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Houston last season.
Idaho8.com
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the 3-3 Falcons, finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, while also rushing for 50 yards on six carries. The Niners dropped to 3-3. They couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Falcons.
Ravens searching for ways to 'finish' following another late-game collapse
Baltimore's 24-20 loss to the New York Giants was its third defeat of the season after leading by double digits
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Pittsburgh Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary. But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s 2-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory.
Bijani: Houston, you get your football team back
While firing Easterby can’t necessarily be considered a step in the right direction, it certainly could be a sign that Texans owner Cal McNair is listening to the right football people this time.
Jaivion Green Elevated to No. 1 Cornerback for Cal Game
If his promotion holds, he'll become the first true freshman to start in the DeBoer era.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach. Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.
Idaho8.com
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get his team’s offense going in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Garoppolo passed for 296 yards, but not much else went right as the Niners’ two-game winning streak ended. San Francisco went scoreless in the final two quarters. A long attempt to Charlie Woerner slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and Garoppolo threw an interception that was intended for Deebo Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate.
