SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
WJCL
Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist...
WJCL
Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash
Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
WJCL
Police: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Savannah shooting, car crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department ressponded to the scene of a shooting that happened in the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street on Sunday night. SPD said one man suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident and subsequent vehicle crash. This shooting remains under investigation. This is...
abcnews4.com
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
WRDW-TV
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI continue their search efforts to recover 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body. Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5 and on Oct. 12, police and FBI confirmed they believed he was deceased and his mother, Leilani Simon, was the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
WJCL
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
wtoc.com
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
yourislandnews.com
Missing Dale man found dead
The search for a man missing for nearly a week ended with the discovery of the man’s body Wednesday, Oct. 12. Joe Nathan Glover, an 81-year-old resident of Dale, was reported missing Oct. 6 from his home on Spann Circle. He reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. A helicopter...
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
WTGS
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
