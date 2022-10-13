ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County DOT working to alleviate traffic woes stemming from Hurricane Ian damage

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In the two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, traffic in many areas has been increasing.

“They got cops out there directing, and I know they’re doing rescues and everything going over the islands, but Summerlin is brutal,” said Eric Zuspann, who lives in Fort Myers.

Now to find out more about the traffic issues in Lee County specifically, we reached out to Lee County DOT Deputy Director Rob Price, who sent us this:

Lee County DOT sustained significant, widespread damage to its traffic signal system as a result of Category 4 Hurricane Ian. With the assistance of the Florida Department of Transportation and numerous contractors supporting our in-house crews, 99% of our 446 traffic signals were restored to temporary signal operation within ten days.

Lee County DOT asks for patience from our residents while we work toward permanent repairs of the traffic signal system. While most traffic signals have functioning signal indications, the system is not operating at its maximum efficiency or capacity due to damages to intersection detection devices throughout the county.

The county is working with the state to obtain approval to begin permanent repairs to these devices as soon as possible and, to expedite the repairs, is planning to use in-house crews. The county will focus on critical corridors first to get the sensors working so signal timing programs can more effectively respond to the adjustments in traffic flows. These improvements could take a few weeks.

Another important point is that the county is responsible for the signals on county and city roadways. Still, FDOT is responsible for the repairs on all State roadways like Colonial Blvd., US 41, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Palm Beach Blvd.

The county and state are working together to complete repairs to the State roadways throughout the county.

Along with the detection device issues, the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization also tells us there could be some other reasons why the roadways are so congested. They tell us right now there are a lot more trucks/equipment and contractors on the roadways picking up debris and doing work. Plus, flooding on certain streets isn’t helping either.

