Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
KTBS
Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire
MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
easttexasradio.com
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified
Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade […]
Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV
A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Judge orders former Longview police lieutenant’s conditional release
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online was released from jail on a conditional order, according to court documents. Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail on Thursday. The specific conditions of his release […]
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
KLTV
Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
SHERIFF: 2 East Texans arrested after suspected meth found in car
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities. On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong […]
