Wood County, TX

KTBS

Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire

MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
NAPLES, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife

A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack

Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified

Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV

A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

