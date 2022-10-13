Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.

