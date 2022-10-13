ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest Regional Tournament in Taekwondo history descends on Pittsburgh

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

The David L. Lawrence will be kickin’ this weekend.

The annual American Taekwondo Association’s Fall Nationals is in Downtown Pittsburgh for the first time ever.

Nearly 2,000 black belts and color belts will test their skills against the best in the United States, performing various moves (forms), weapons and sparring activities.

It’s another event that will generate revenue for the city with those thousands of competitors also joined by their families.

Hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions and more will see a boost thanks in part to the event.

The ATA has been hyping up Pittsburgh and its attractions in videos posted to their social channels.

Hello ATA Nation looking forward to seeing everyone at Fall Nationals here in Pittsburgh this week. Pittsburgh Penguins...

Pittsburgh is no stranger to the ATA. The region holds some of the largest “regional tournaments” in the country and that got the attention of the organization.

Senior Master Michael Estep, a 7th-degree black belt, out of Estep’s ATA in Kennedy Township is a multiple-time World Champion.

He says that as of now 1,848 competitors are signed up along with 203 sparring teams with a couple hundred on-site competitors to register throughout the weekend.

“This mean’s so much to have it here for the first time ever,” Estep told KDKA Radio.

Estep adds ATA decided to move the major event to Pittsburgh after seeing the kind of numbers regional events do around Pittsburgh.

And the area didn’t disappoint. Those close to 2,000 competitors is a new record for the ATA’s Nationals event.

Estep says with those impressive numbers, he’s hearing that the 2023 Fall Nationals will once again take place in Pittsburgh, with him hoping for many more in the coming years.

In addition to competition, several forms, weapons and self-defense seminars and trainings are being held by some of the best in the world for ATA students young and old.

Pittsburgh is also the home of one of few 9th degree black belts in the organization.

Chief Master Michael Caruso runs an ATA school in Murrysville and holds one of the largest regional tournaments annually in the country, right here in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Fall Nationals run through Saturday evening and if you’re interested in watching you can purchase tickets here.

KDKA News Radio

